Will Tropical Storm Fred hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast and tracking map

All of Broward County including Fort Lauderdale is outside of the forecast cone of concern for Tropical Storm Fred , which is expected to regain strength as it moves near or over the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The west coast of Florida, the Florida Keys and the Panhandle are in the potential path fo the storm, but forecasters said that the entire state, including South Florida, is likely to see heavy rain and wind over the weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast path and cone of uncertainty, which shows the range of possible tracks based on various computer models: