Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Will Tropical Storm Fred hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast and tracking map

By David Schutz, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwlCC_0bNPy4V300
Will Tropical Storm Fred hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast and tracking map

All of Broward County including Fort Lauderdale is outside of the forecast cone of concern for Tropical Storm Fred , which is expected to regain strength as it moves near or over the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The west coast of Florida, the Florida Keys and the Panhandle are in the potential path fo the storm, but forecasters said that the entire state, including South Florida, is likely to see heavy rain and wind over the weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast path and cone of uncertainty, which shows the range of possible tracks based on various computer models:

Comments / 5

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Florida Keys#Map#Tropical Storm#Extreme Weather#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida’s COVID-19 resurgence continues as records set with 25,991 daily infections and a 21,662-case seven-day average

Florida reported 25,991 new COVID-19 resident cases on Saturday and 27 new deaths. Below are the latest statistics, based on data the state Department of Health reports to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. On Aug. 10, Florida revised its reporting method, adjusting the COVID-19 case and death counts to reflect the actual days when the deaths occurred rather than when they were ...
Hallandale Beach, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hallandale Beach officials optimistic requisite repairs to condominium completed, Sunday evacuation will be avoided

A Hallandale Beach condominium, required to repair various aspects of its infrastructure by 1 p.m. on Sunday or face an evacuation of its residents, has addressed the issue, according to a city official, and she is optimistic the building will pass inspection. A notice had been posted at 1 p.m. Friday at the Olympus Towers and Marina, located at 600 Three Islands Boulevard, detailing safety ...

Comments / 5

Community Policy