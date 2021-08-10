Best Crossbow Scopes of 2021

Last week we revealed the results of the crossbow portion of our annual broadhead test. The difference in some crossbow and compound broadheads is only found in the packaging, but others have true distinctions beyond window dressing. Slower arrow speeds, like you get from a vertical bow, generally mean you can use a larger, more aggressive broadhead and still get true arrow flight, especially inside 40 yards. This year’s Thunderhead 125, for example, is a big fixed-blade that’s advertised as being suitable for crossbows or compounds. I tested it as a compound head (where it did very well), but I also shot it from a high-speed crossbow, just to see. Flight got pretty erratic at 400-plus feet per second.