Subject: Martin Lemelle as MICA’s Vice President for Finance & Business Services. I am delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Lemelle as MICA’s Vice President for Finance & Business Services (VPFBS). He will begin at MICA no later than September 1, 2021 and plans to interact with us on a few key occasions between mid-August and his official start date. A welcome reception will be arranged to introduce Martin to the broader campus community in early fall as we reopen the campus.