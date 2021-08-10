Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand with 3.5mm Audio Jack

By Daniel
gadgetsin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatechi aluminum USB headphone stand gives you a stylish way to hold your headphones in place, and integrated USB hub and 3.5mm audio jack brings you more handy functions. The aluminum USB headphone stand measures 5.51 x 5.51 x 11.26 inches and weighs 1.24 pounds. As shown in the images, with an all-metal body, the headphone stand complements to any modern desktop setup, and the simple and neat lines deliver a minimal and elegant look.

gadgetsin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headphones#Usb Cable#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Electronicsgstylemag.com

Satechi’s Trio of GaN USB-C PD Chargers Are a Must-Have for Multi-Device Users [Review]

Satechi makes a ton of accessories for Apple-related products, though many of which work just as well with non-Apple products as well. Specifically, their brand new GaN USB-C PD Chargers work for a wide variety of USB-C related products, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops just to name a few. There are three new GaN USB-C PD Chargers for your choosing and each has its own unique benefits. There’s a 100W USB-C PD Wall Charger, a 66W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger, and a 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger. Each features GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology and each provides super-fast, reliable charging with better efficiency.
Electronicswhathifi.com

How to choose the right pair of headphones

It’s easy to assume headphones aren’t as important an investment as a new amp or a pair of speakers. But when it comes to picking the right pair of headphones, scrolling through a few deals and skimming a couple of reviews just won't cut it. Even if you're on a...
ElectronicsCult of Mac

You had us at Albert Einstein headphone stand [Setups]

There’s a lot to like in Redditor Couchchimp’s computer setup, not the least of which is a bust of Albert Eistein that serves as a headphone stand. Not just “serves” — it’s actually a purpose-built headphone stand. That’ll smarten things up nicely. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best student earbuds & headphones 2021

Best student earbuds & headphones Android Central 2021. Students can use the best wireless headphones and earbuds for various reasons, whether for studies or leisurely time away from the books. Recent changes put more emphasis on remote learning, and most of these picks offer active noise cancelation features, which come in handy in a virtual classroom. But that's not the only reason to put on a pair of some of the best student earbuds and headphones when navigating another school year. We've listed some of our favorites that cancel background noise while giving you the best overall sound experience.
Electronicshometheaterhifi.com

ULTRASONE Signature Studio Headphones Preview

Can a little-known brand of headphones make a splash in the U.S.? I think the ULTRASONE Signature Studio headphones can, especially after people listen to them. As high-end headphones go, they are mid-priced, but they perform way above their price point. The Signature Studios are very popular in recording studios in Europe, and after listening to them I can see why.
ElectronicsWATE

Best Anker headphones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most people may know Anker for the affordable phone chargers and peripheral computer devices, but they also make a wide variety of headphones. Just like with their other offerings, their headphones perform well while costing considerably less than those from better-known name brands.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Audeze unveils CRBN electrostatic headphones

High-end audio brand Audeze has unveiled its latest premium headphones CRBN, ultralight electrostatic over-ears designed to withstand some of the harshest listening environments. Audeze may be best know for making domestic gaming headsets, but for the production of CRBN (pronounced carbon), the California based company was initially tasked to create...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

The best bone conduction headphones of 2021

The aim of the best bone conduction headphones isn’t to completely drown out the world. They’re designed to let you hear your music or audiobooks but continue to remain aware of the sounds in your environment. Which headphones style is best for you?. Check out TechRadar's exhaustive guides to the...
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

The History of Headphones

Nowadays, headphones are nothing special. We wear them all the time when we want to stream our favorite songs or podcasts directly into our ears. Everyone loves to use them, but most people don't think about where the technology originated or how it evolved over the years. Headphones have a...
Cell Phoneswhathifi.com

Austrian Audio expands lineup with budget wired and wireless headphones

Austrian Audio has unveiled two entry-level additions to its impressive Hi-X series. The wired HI-X15 and wireless HI-X25BT closed-back over-ears are designed for both private listing and professional audio. The new models come only a few months after the company’s first foray into headphones with the five-star Hi-X50 and Hi-X55...
Electronicschildrensmercy.org

Headphones: how loud is too loud?

Has your kid asked for $150 Airpods yet? I remember when headphones came free with the phone or tablet, but times have changed. Whichever headphones kids use, there is always one constant question…How loud is too loud when it comes to headphones?. It’s not just music that could be too...
ElectronicsNBC4 Columbus

Best mini USB fan

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When spending a long day working on a computer, the heat or stillness of the air can become an issue over time. One of the quickest and easiest ways to relieve that discomfort is through a mini USB fan. Mini...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

9 Ways to Fix an Unresponsive Audio Jack in Windows

Just when you’re about to connect your headset to your Windows device, the audio jack suddenly becomes unresponsive. It’s irritating when this happens, especially if you don’t know what's causing the issue. If this happens to you, worry not. Fixing an unresponsive audio jack isn’t complicated, so let's explore the...
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

BOLD Graphene Power Bank with Dual Wireless Charger

The BOLD graphene power bank is powerful enough to charge up to 6 devices simutaneously, and the integrated wireless charger delivers dual charging pads. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The BOLD measures 17.4 x 8.4 x 2.6 inches and weighs 1.12 pounds. With the compact and lightweight...
Computersgadgetsin.com

ROXXLYN Handmade Real Slate MacBook Skin

The ROXXLYN handmade real slate MacBook skin adds some unique natural detailing onto your MacBook without blocking the symbolic Apple logo. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. This is a beautifully crafted MacBook decal handmade by ROXXLYN, the handicraft studio that brought us the slate stone AirTag case....

Comments / 0

Community Policy