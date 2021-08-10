Cancel
Business

Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Trying to Find Footing

By Christopher Lewis
fxempire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold markets have gone back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday as we are dancing around the $1725 level. At this point, it looks as if the market is trying to figure out what to do about inflation, as interest rates in the United States rising continue to work against gold in general. With that being the case, it makes a certain amount of sense that we would see trouble for the markets short term, perhaps culminating and whatever comes out of the CPI announcement, as it will give us the next look at what is going on inflation wise in the United States.

#Gold Price#Gold Markets#Us Dollar#Inflation
