The MacBook Air is Apple’s most popular laptop, and for good reason. It’s thin and light, performs very well, and is the most affordable laptop Apple sells. At the end of 2020, it got its first major revision in a long time as one of the first Mac models to be powered by Apple Silicon. The M1 MacBook Air is a fantastic laptop—but is there a better one on the way? Is this a good time to buy it, or should you try to hold on a little longer? Here’s what we know about the next MacBook Air and our buying recommendation.