Locals come together to form The BandRoom Band
OGDENSBURG — Four Ogdensburg Free Academy alumni who met in band class, have brought their music beyond the classroom to form The BandRoom Band. The band originally formed in 2016 when Ryan McNally and his brother, Nate, were preparing to perform at the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Expo. The BandRoom Band consists of Ryan McNally on keyboards and vocals, Nate McNally on drums and percussion, Gerard Powers on saxophone and vocals, Sadie Smith on bass guitar, and Sloane Ryan on clarinet and vocals.www.nny360.com
