Locals come together to form The BandRoom Band

Gary Hopp & Friends Wednesday and The Sliding Capos Thursday. Send a prayer to the weather gods. So far, three of the four annual Thursday town summer concerts have run into rain problems, forcing the cancellation of the first concert and a move inside Swift Community Center for the two others. That first act – Gary Hopp and Friends (aka The Good Vibe Tribe) – is now schedule to perform Wednesday, Aug. 4. And the very next evening, The Sliding Capos are set to play the last concert of the season. With both bands having strong local followings, these concerts promise to be rollicking events.