The V&A has announced its programme for the 2021 London Design Festival
There’s no easy way to say this, but the V&A has announced its programme for the 2021 London Design Festival. The annual fest is happening in September and has a really great-looking line-up of contributors, installations, talks and other associated stuff. Following on from the London Design Biennale, which happened at Somerset House earlier in the summer, the theme of this year’s LDF could scarcely be more timely.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0