Video: Massive Bull Moose Charges Hiker
A hiker encountered a big bull moose while trekking to an alpine lake in Clear Creek County, Colorado. The individual, whose identity has not been released, was already quite close to the bull upon noticing it. The person watched the bull for a couple of seconds, pulled out a phone, and started recording a video. At first, the bull appears to be calmly munching on some willows, before it suddenly turns its head towards the hiker and charges.www.fieldandstream.com
