Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeler County, GA

Human remains found in Wheeler County sent to GBI Crime Lab

Posted by 
13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ei8U3_0bNPwS8k00

Human remains were found on Monday in Wheeler County.

According to the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office, the GBI and Eastman Field Office was called out to assist the sheriff's office in a death investigation.

It happened around 8 p.m. The remains were found off of Old Glenwood Road in a heavily wooded area.

The remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information you can call the Eastman GBI office at 478-374-6988.

Comments / 1

13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wheeler County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Eastman Field Office#The Gbi Crime Lab#Eastman Gbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy