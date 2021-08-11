Human remains found in Wheeler County sent to GBI Crime Lab

Human remains were found on Monday in Wheeler County.

According to the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office, the GBI and Eastman Field Office was called out to assist the sheriff's office in a death investigation.

It happened around 8 p.m. The remains were found off of Old Glenwood Road in a heavily wooded area.

The remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information you can call the Eastman GBI office at 478-374-6988.