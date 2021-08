With the increase in capacity and the decrease in the number of video cameras, millions of people have become home videographers. Of course, anyone would want to get an “oh” and “ah” from their audience when sharing their video creation. Surprisingly for many people, one way to make better films is not even with video cameras or high quality filmmaking techniques. One of the most important things that can be done with a video camera to improve the quality of a film shot is to use a tripod. Of course, handmade shots are appropriate in some cases, but static shooting always looks “professional”. Camera tripods vary in price, from 15 to $ 1,000 for a professional type, so it usually fits any budget.