Charli XCX Shares Her Two-Step Guide to Perfectly Lived-In Eyeliner

By Zoe Ruffne r
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I’m just learning to really stick to my routine,” Charli XCX tells Vogue, as she begins to layer serums and SPF onto her skin. Though the 29-year-old singer-songwriter—who recently announced her new podcast, Best Song Ever—may be most well known for making statements in the beauty department, from graphic cat eyes to dip-dyed lengths, she has finally come around to the importance of a catered-to complexion too. “I actually got a bout of adult acne when I was 25,” she recalls. “That’s when I was like, Oh, skin care…I should probably learn about that.” Now, thanks to a process of trial and error, she’s accrued an arsenal of hero products that work for her face. Think: a reusable cotton pad soaked with Dr. Jart+’s Dermaclear Micro Water; a hydrating eye cream from Barbara Sturm; Ole Henriksen’s vitamin C serum; and, perhaps most importantly, a dollop of La Mer’s rich moisturizer, of which Charli says, “When my friend told me, ‘You should use it, it’s going to change your life,’ she was right.”

