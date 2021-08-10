Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Podmore: New Zealand Olympic cyclist dies aged 24

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore has died at the age of 24, Cycling New Zealand has said. Podmore competed at the 2016 Rio Games, the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was her country's keirin champion in 2017. "We at Cycling New Zealand are deeply saddened with the sudden loss of...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Olivia Podmore
Person
Callum Skinner
Person
Lizzy Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Cyclist#Cycling New Zealand#Cnz#British#Uci Track Cycling#Rio 2016 Olympian#Samaritans#Beyond Blue
