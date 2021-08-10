5-star Class of 2022 wing M.J. Rice announces commitment to KU basketball
The Kansas men’s basketball program picked up its third commitment in the 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday morning, when five-star prospect M.J. Rice chose the Jayhawks. Rice announced his decision during an interview with Jason Jordan of SI.com. Rice pointed to the job KU head coach Bill Self and his staff did during the recruiting process, which included a visit to Lawrence in June, as a key factor for him.www2.kusports.com
