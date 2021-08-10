Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, KS

5-star Class of 2022 wing M.J. Rice announces commitment to KU basketball

By J-W staff report
KU Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas men’s basketball program picked up its third commitment in the 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday morning, when five-star prospect M.J. Rice chose the Jayhawks. Rice announced his decision during an interview with Jason Jordan of SI.com. Rice pointed to the job KU head coach Bill Self and his staff did during the recruiting process, which included a visit to Lawrence in June, as a key factor for him.

www2.kusports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
City
Rice, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Durham, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Recruiting#Jayhawks#Sunrise Christian#Nba#G League#Espn Com#Rivals Com#Oak Hill Academy#Aau#Team Loaded#Self
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell slams Biden's 'botched exit' from Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden ’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country. “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy