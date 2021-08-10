Mrs. Betty Jo Ford Sullivan, 84, died Friday, July 30, 2021, in Spartanburg. The services will be private. Interment will be at Midway Baptist Church, Monroe, NC. There will also be a marker at Darlington County Memory Gardens next to her husband. Born in Monroe, N.C., to Sanford and Mae Belle Ford, Mrs. Sullivan considered Midway United Methodist Church in Monroe her home church. She worked at Young’s Convenience Store and Brock’s Convenience Store before retiring from WalMart after 18 years. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Dorothy Bish and brother George Ford. Online condolences can be sent at www.eggersfuneralhome.com.