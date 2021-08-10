Crouch offers H.E.L.P. to Rural Communities

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs today announced the new Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program at a news conference held at Ivy Tech Evansville. “In my position as Secretary of Rural Development, I have seen many Indiana rural communities grow and develop with the help of OCRA’s programs,” Crouch said. “HELP is the newest way for the state to partner with our already vibrant and successful rural communities, and further build them so they become stronger and more resilient.”