Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Crouch offers H.E.L.P. to Rural Communities

By Abdul Hakim-Shabazz
indypolitics.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs today announced the new Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program at a news conference held at Ivy Tech Evansville. “In my position as Secretary of Rural Development, I have seen many Indiana rural communities grow and develop with the help of OCRA’s programs,” Crouch said. “HELP is the newest way for the state to partner with our already vibrant and successful rural communities, and further build them so they become stronger and more resilient.”

indypolitics.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
City
Huntingburg, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Communities#H E L P#Rural Health#Tech Evansville#Rural Development#Ocra#Fiscal Recovery Funds#Stellar#Arpa#Tech Community College#Civiclab#Readi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Politicsclintoncountydailynews.com

Lt. Gov. Crouch, OCRA Launch HELP

On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the new Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program at a news conference held at Ivy Tech Evansville. “In my position as Secretary of Rural Development, I have seen many Indiana rural communities grow and develop with the...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Survey highlights rural community doers, grassroots efforts

Trisha Purdon, director of the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Rural Prosperity, and Marci Penner, executive director of the Kansas Sampler Foundation, reported the results of the foundation’s Kansas Power Up and Go project survey in a Facebook Live video Aug. 2. Penner surveyed 460 rural residents, age 21...
Dekalb County, INEvening Star

Community foundation offering literacy grants

AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County is accepting grant proposals for local literacy programs. Requests can be submitted now through Aug. 31. A total of $5,000 is available for granting. The grants are awarded from the foundation’s Literacy Fund, established by members of the Mother Goose on the...
Callaway County, MOFulton Sun

MU Extension to offer community leadership program

University of Missouri Extension Office is offering leadership training through The Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) starting September 13 through November 15. This program will emphasize community building principles and strategies, project planning, organizational leadership and management practices and personal leadership skills through different seminars, discussions and personal community projects. These...
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Community Action Board Offers Free Advocacy Training

The Montgomery County Community Action board, part of the Community Action Agency, is accepting applications for its Community Advocacy Institute (CAI). The CAI is a free eight-month advocacy training program for Montgomery County residents with combined household incomes of $57,000 or less. Workshops focus on a variety of topics, including how to work with elected officials, storytelling, research, letter-writing, developing testimony, and key advocacy issues.
AgricultureAurora News Register

Environmental impacts: Rural communities, food security

Securing a source of healthy and fresh food can be an issue if a community doesn’t have nearby resources. Justin Carter with the Center for Rural Affairs has been working on ways to help both farmers and the areas they work with to find solutions to this issue. “I’m going...
Topeka, KSWIBW

USDA makes emergency healthcare grants available to rural communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USDA has made emergency healthcare grants available to rural communities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the Biden-Harris Administration announced on Thursday, Aug. 12, that it will make up to $500 million available in grants to help rural healthcare facilities, tribes and communities expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, healthcare services and nutrition assistance.
Public HealthVoice of America

Biden Announces Funding for Rural Communities Struggling with COVID-19

The Biden administration on Friday announced plans to provide billions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding to help rural communities battle the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will be targeted to assist rural hospitals and health care providers, according to a White House news release. The money will also be used to expand access to testing and vaccines as well as to train more health care workers.
Montgomery City, MOthemissouritimes.com

Noble Health Foundation partners with rural schools to offer free physicals

The Noble Health Foundation joined Montgomery City and Wellsville School District to offer free physicals for student-athletes. The exams were offered to students entering grades 7-12 this semester, seeking to help the school minimize the risk of injury for students due to pre-existing health conditions. The group said while the federal government invested in some schools to help struggling districts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing financial difficulties remained and put smaller districts at risk of closing.
Collegesrcnky.com

NKU Awarded $1 Million for Opioid Work in Rural Communities

Northern Kentucky University received $1 million in federal funding to support its Rural Communities Opioid Response implementation. The program was first announced in February of 2020 with a goal of reducing opioid overdoses for those who come in contact with law enforcement or are involved in the criminal justice system, according to an announcement at the time.
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Farmer, doctor encourages rural communities to get vaccinated

Farmers put up with a lot of misinformation about modern agriculture. There are numerous articles on the many misconceptions that exist. Talk with just about any farmer, and he or she will welcome discussions about safe and abundant food production and the groceries you buy, land and environmental protection, treatment of livestock and the labor force that gets products from the field to your table.
Beaufort County, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

Vidant bringing free health care services to rural communities

Vidant Beaufort Hospital’s Community Health Improvement Coach, a 35-foot mobile wellness unit, will soon hit the road to bring free wellness services to Beaufort and Hyde Counties. The unit will make its first trek through the region on Thursday, Aug. 12, offering tours of the coach as well as Johnson...
Politicsindypolitics.org

Reviewing Redisticting

As Indiana lawmakers get ready to draw the next set of legislative maps, Indy Politics decided to get a couple of different perspectives on the process. We spoke to Julia Vaughn of Common Cause and Andy Downs of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Ft. Wayne.
Medical & Biotechuga.edu

Aggrey named to working group

Samuel Aggrey, the Richard B. Russell Professor in Agriculture in UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Department of Poultry Science, has been named as a member of the Working Group on Animal Seed of the African Seed and Biotechnology Partnership Platform, a group that is setting the agenda for advancing seed sector transformation in Africa.
Advocacymyradioworks.net

Federated Rural Electric offering Operation Round Up funding

Federated Rural Electric is currently seeking applications for its Operation Round Up program, which is designed to provide financial assistance to non-profit organizations in the surrounding communities of Jackson and Martin counties. Through the voluntary Operation Round Up program, nearly 80 percent of the members of Federated Rural Electric have...
U.S. Politicsnolangroupmedia.com

Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of Up To $500 Million in Emergency Rural Health Care Funds Under the American Rescue Plan

Funding Will Expand Access to COVID-19 Vaccines, Health Care Services and Food Assistance in Rural America. ST. PETER, MINN., Aug. 12, 2021 – The Biden-Harris Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making up to $500 million available in grants to help rural health care facilities, tribes and communities expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, health care services and nutrition assistance.
Politicsindypolitics.org

You Filled Out My Census

Although Indiana gained population since the last census, most of that growth has been in Central Indiana. According to the census data released this afternoon, Hendricks, Boone, Johnson, Hancock, and Hamilton County all saw double-digit percentage growth since 2010, Hamilton led the way with 26.5 percent growth, followed by Boone at 25 percent, Johnson at 15.8 percent, and Hancock at 14.1 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy