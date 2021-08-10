Of Course Chopova Lowena’s Designer Made Her Own Wedding Dress
For most women, choosing a wedding dress is an endless process of trial and error that takes multiple stores, appointments, and fittings before finding the one. But for a fashion designer with a singular aesthetic and the wish to design her own dress, it might actually be more difficult. Laura Lowena-Irons, half of the creative director team behind the popular British-Bulgarian label Chopova Lowena, made up her mind early on in her engagement to design her own dress with her co-designer Emma Chopova. Seems simple enough, they thought, until a pandemic and Brexit rocked their plans.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0