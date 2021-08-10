Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Of Course Chopova Lowena’s Designer Made Her Own Wedding Dress

By Steff Yotk a
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For most women, choosing a wedding dress is an endless process of trial and error that takes multiple stores, appointments, and fittings before finding the one. But for a fashion designer with a singular aesthetic and the wish to design her own dress, it might actually be more difficult. Laura Lowena-Irons, half of the creative director team behind the popular British-Bulgarian label Chopova Lowena, made up her mind early on in her engagement to design her own dress with her co-designer Emma Chopova. Seems simple enough, they thought, until a pandemic and Brexit rocked their plans.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The Dress#Fashion Designer#Wedding Dress#British#Boston Terrier Ida#Covid#Matchesfashion#Bramble And Wild#Church#Orange Tartan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Post Malone’s Stylist Launches Dresses For Dudes

Catherine Hahn is no stranger to shopping in the women’s section for her male clients, pulling frilly blouses and jewelry, and remaking women’s-inspired pieces for her guys. “There never seem to be as many options [for men] as ladies’ clothing,” says Hahn. Last April, she styled Post Malone in a dress, a dainty floral print frock that the artist wore over a white T-shirt for his live-streamed Nirvana tribute concert in Los Angeles. The look was an ode to Kurt Cobain, who wore a similar dress when he performed at a concert in Amherst, Massachusetts back in 1990. The iconic fashion statement still packs a grungy punch. Malone’s rendition was applauded by fans and the media alike. The moment was a catalyst for Hahn to launch her own line of dresses for men this summer, called Hesher World. “Posty looked so cool and comfortable in the dress which inspired me to design more and want to make dresses for all! It's so nice to have menswear options outside of the traditional suits, pants and shirts, or shorts and shirts, combinations,” says Hahn. “I wanted to make a unisex dress that could be worn every day. To work, to school, to skateboard in, or on a date.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Embraced Everyday Elegance

The appeal of dressing up for an occasion isn’t lost on celebrities, but lately, they haven’t needed the excuse of a big event to pull out stellar fashion. While there has been no shortage of film premieres, festivals, and performances to attend, stars have been dressing to the nines to run errands, take meetings, or lounge around the house. The days of the top-only Zoom look have ended. Now, even the briefest video call necessitates a complete look.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Wears One of Fashion’s Artsiest New Labels

Some people collect paintings, others prefer to collect clothes—but there’s a fashion label in town that offers you the opportunity to do both. Juliet Johnstone is a Los Angeles-based artist who hand-paints jeans, tanks, hats, and more. And this weekend, Kendall Jenner gave her work the stamp of approval by wearing one of her pieces while out and about in West Hollywood.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Floor-Length Wedding Guest Dresses and Gowns for When the Invite Reads Formal

Whether you’re a fan of dressing up or not, finding an appropriate floor-length dress or gown for weddings and formal occasions can be challenging—especially after a year that saw designers transition away from traditional evening wear towards pandemic-friendly comfortwear. But with weddings rescheduled and invitations rolling in, it’s likely you have a busier calendar for the end of summer and fall than ever before.
Beauty & FashionMarie Claire

Kitty Spencer's Wedding Dress Included Several Nods to Princess Diana

On Saturday, July 24, Lady Kitty Spencer married 62-year-old fashion mogul Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony in Frascati, Italy. The 30-year-old model wore five separate dresses over the course of her wedding celebrations, all of which were custom looks created by Dolce & Gabbana, for which Spencer serves as a global brand ambassador.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Olympic Skater Designed Her Own Uniforms

Given fashion’s long-standing love affair with insouciant skater style, it’s probably not surprising that one of the best uniforms from the Olympics came courtesy of skateboarder Lizzie Armanto. The American-Finnish athlete’s blue-on-blue kit, with swirling abstract lines resembling topography, was actually designed by Armanto herself, in collaboration with Vans and designer Rachael Finley.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

Ricki-Lee Coulter's wedding dress spat continues as bridal designer refutes the singer's claim her 2015 gown was a 'collaboration' and insists she made it herself

Ricki-Lee Coulter got into a public spat with bridal designer Johanna Johnson earlier this week over just who created her 2015 wedding dress. The singer, 35, had told fans on Instagram she'd 'designed' the gown herself and 'worked with an amazing French atelier to bring it to life' - claims Johanna disputed.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

You’ll Want a Pair of Ruched, Scrunched, or Pleated Leather Ballet Flats Before Fall Hits

The ballet flat is and always will be a wardrobe staple thanks to its practical heel-less sole and uncomplicated silhouette. But while simple in style, the shoe doesn’t have to be basic. We’ve seen a handful of elevated and inventive takes with ruched and scrunched details that bring things to the next level—while remaining flat, of course. There are plenty of not-so-classic flats to shop, from embellishments and square toes to unexpected materials, ankle straps, and more. It also seems that the super-soft, ultra-luxe leather that has infiltrated the accessories market the past few seasons (we have Daniel Lee’s ruched pouch clutches at Bottega Veneta to thank for that) has ended up on shoes, too. The end result is ballet flats with ruched, scrunched, and pleated leather treatments—it all gives that of-the-moment minimal meets feminine look.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Prada Is Behind This Summer’s Cult Earrings

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “It’s a beginning,” mused Miuccia Prada at the press conference on Prada’s spring/summer 2021 collection—the very first she created in unison with her new co-creative director, Raf Simons. With the Belgian designer at her side, Miuccia presented what Prada does best: a series of modern essentials.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Loveliest Bridal Clutches to Carry on Your Big Day and Wedding Weekend

While the dress often gets the most attention, bridal clutches—like the rest of any bride’s ensemble—should feel just as special. Sure, your hands will be occupied with a dreamy bouquet for that walk down the aisle, but during the reception or any other festivities surrounding the special occasion, a beautifully crafted bridal purse comes in handy. Think about it: Guests might want to send their well wishes in the form of cards or cash, and it would be nice to have an easy place to keep everything secure. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to keep a tube of lipstick on hand for touch-ups or even a mint.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Fashion’s Favorite Freethinker, Lynn Yaeger, Shares Her Wardrobe Essentials

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All my life, I have been addicted to wardrobe guides—“17 Things You Must Have in Your Closet by the Time You Are 30,” “11 Fashion Staples You Can’t Live Without,” “32 Pieces to Take You From Office to Party.” And every, every time I have come away thinking, Why do these well-intentioned instructions never have anything to do with me?
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Fashion Is Finally Catching Up With Xuly.Bët

Lamine Badian Kouyaté is better known for his love of color—and his use of wax prints and stretch fabrics—than for his long-standing commitment to what he calls “making great things with less.” For 30 years, though, this pioneer of sustainable fashion has been doing just that under the label Xuly.Bët (a Wolof expression meaning “Keep your eyes open”). Now, with buyers, editors, and customers increasingly on the lookout for both joyous and conscious clothing, it seems that the world is finally paying attention to Kouyaté’s work. (Xuly.Bët is available at xulybet.com.)
Apparelstmarynow.com

wedding dress

Because fashion preferences were once ornate and dependent on precise fits, ready-to-wear clothing really did not become widely available until the early 20th century.
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Charli XCX Shares Her Two-Step Guide to Perfectly Lived-In Eyeliner

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I’m just learning to really stick to my routine,” Charli XCX tells Vogue, as she begins to layer serums and SPF onto her skin. Though the 29-year-old singer-songwriter—who recently announced her new podcast, Best Song Ever—may be most well known for making statements in the beauty department, from graphic cat eyes to dip-dyed lengths, she has finally come around to the importance of a catered-to complexion too. “I actually got a bout of adult acne when I was 25,” she recalls. “That’s when I was like, Oh, skin care…I should probably learn about that.” Now, thanks to a process of trial and error, she’s accrued an arsenal of hero products that work for her face. Think: a reusable cotton pad soaked with Dr. Jart+’s Dermaclear Micro Water; a hydrating eye cream from Barbara Sturm; Ole Henriksen’s vitamin C serum; and, perhaps most importantly, a dollop of La Mer’s rich moisturizer, of which Charli says, “When my friend told me, ‘You should use it, it’s going to change your life,’ she was right.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Let’s Revisit the Messenger Bag

The stereotypical messenger bag is the most unsexy of unsexy carryalls. It looks cumbersome, perpetually laden down with lead pencils, stacks of notebooks, and a big ole half-empty water bottle. Hardly exciting. You’d never wear it on a night out unless you’re going straight from the library to drinks. Even at that point, you’d run home to switch it out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy