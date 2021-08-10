Nurse Aide Competency Exam - Written

To fulfill the training requirements of OBRA for nurse aides working in nursing facilities and skilled nursing facilities, completion of a minimum 75-hour course and a written and skills competency examination is required. The written exam is a computerized test unless arrangements are made at least two weeks prior to testing. You MUST bring your ORIGINAL Social Security card and a photo ID to testing or you will not be allowed to test. If you forget the required identification, you are late, or you miss or are dismissed from your scheduled session for any reason, you will not be allowed to test and you will not receive a refund. It is recommended you register for the written and skills exams for the same date and time. On test days you must show up by 07:45 for 08:00am testing, 12:15 pm for 12:30 pm testing, 4:45 pm for the 5:00 pm testing.