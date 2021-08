C-Murder's legal saga is a tragic and sprawling tale that dates back to 2002. The former No Limit rapper and brother of Percy "Master P" Miller has been serving a life sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary since 2009, yet his efforts to regain his freedom over the past decade have not gone unnoticed. Regardless, C-Murder has not had much luck. In 2017, he was ordered to pay $1.1 million to the family of Steve Thomas, and in recent years, he has also sought out help from Kim Kardashian and anyone else who could possibly help his case.