It is quite clear that the fourth round of the stimulus checks will not be provided to the citizens of the United States of America. The administration of Joe Biden, the President, is yet to solve the deep-rooted problems of the economy of the country arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. However, despite that, one subject that has grabbed the attention of the officials is the infrastructure plan. It has been almost 5 five months since the last round of checks was dispatched by the department of the IRS. And since there is no other round of the stimulus check payments, there are certain steps that can be taken to help yourselves.