WeWork to operate co-working spaces in some Saks Fifth Avenue stores

While some New York projects seem to take flight in the blink of an eye, some wallow in development purgatory for years on end. The worst is when elegant pre-war buildings are demolished on vibrant stretches only to become lifeless, boarded-up vacant lots. One such eyesore is 520 Fifth Avenue, located at the valuable northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street, moments from Bryant Park, Grand Central Terminal, and Rockefeller Center. The Midtown lot has sat fallow for nearly 15 years with a myriad of unrealized proposals, tacky holiday markets, and homeless encampments conceived along the way. Now, even with the passing of its driving developer Louis Ceruzzi, a sluggish sales market, and an enduring pandemic, the scheme has come back to life as Rabina Properties has restructured the terms of the project and appears to be itching to start construction.