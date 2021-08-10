Cancel
Business

WeWork to operate co-working spaces in some Saks Fifth Avenue stores

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Co will convert parts of some department stores into co-working spaces, which will be managed by office-sharing startup WeWork, the companies said, at a time when many employees are negotiating remote-work policies. Hudson’s Bay will open its first five co-working offices, named...

Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Hornet's Nest

Charlotte top 3 co-working spaces

CHARLOTTE, NC – As a city with high market and business activities, Charlotte has many comfortable workplaces and some of them are even available for rent. So if maybe you are looking for some space to rent for your new business or you’re just looking for a comfortable place to get your work done, then these comfortable co-working spaces might be your option to go.
New York City, NYPosted by
Bisnow

Watch This: Rolex Wants To Demolish, Replace Its Fifth Avenue Headquarters

Rolex thinks the time is right to tear down its old Midtown Manhattan headquarters and develop a new one. Engineering company Howard I Shapiro & Associates filed an application last week for a full demolition at 665 Fifth Ave., owned by Rolex Realty Co., according to a filing with the New York City Department of Buildings. The building sits between 52nd and 53rd streets and is home to both Rolex’s offices and a storefront along the luxury retail strip.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Soho retail co-op hits market

A block-through, retail co-op at the base of 515 Broadway in Soho is being offered for sale by Adelaide Polsinelli, Vice Chairman of Compass, along with Charlie Attias, Founder of the Charlie Attias Team. Also known as 84-94 Mercer Street, the property is the center unit of the building, currently...
Businessbizjournals

Bloomingdale's, Ebay vet will run Neiman Marcus's digital business

Neiman Marcus Group has named Renée Paradise to lead its e-commerce effort as senior vice president of digital business and customer strategy. Paradise joins the Dallas-based luxury retailer from Bloomingdale’s, where she was responsible for expanding direct selling online and growing the retailer’s online sales. She previously led eBay's luxury sneaker and streetwear business.
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: The Impact of Sustainability on Fashion PR, Saks Fifth Avenue Owner Partners With WeWork

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. As consumer knowledge and demand for sustainable fashion soars, there is a "growing market for communications agencies that can help brands credibly navigate a technical and confusing landscape, provide expertise on how to set and meet sustainability targets, and offer advice on how to translate those efforts into messaging that will resonate," writes Whitney Bauck for Business of Fashion. Bauck interviews PR professionals about the shifting landscape, marketing with meaning and how brands can build a responsible business. {Business of Fashion}
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Rolex says time’s up for its Fifth Avenue headquarters

The luxury watch company filed an application with the New York’s Department of Buildings to begin demolishing its 1970s-era, 12-story headquarters at 665 Fifth Avenue. The Swiss company is partnering with architect David Chipperfield to build a 25-story office tower in its place. Chipperfield was selected to design the Midtown...
Businessinputmag.com

WeWork to take over shuttered Saks Fifth Ave shops, dubs them... SaksWorks

Saks Fifth Avenue went bankrupt last year and closed all its stores, but its parent company has found a second act. The company, Hudson’s Bay, owns many of the buildings that the department store operated out of, and it’s going to convert them into co-working spaces managed by WeWork. According to The Wall Street Journal, the offices won’t be called WeWork, but instead, Hudson’s Bay is repurposing the Saks name to dub them... “SaksWorks.” That’s a hell of a pivot for the once storied department store chain.
Businessbizjournals

Saks owner Hudson's Bay teams with WeWork on co-working spaces

WeWork has teamed with Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Co. to open co-working spaces in former Saks retail stores. Hudson’s Bay said SaksWorks will offer work and meeting spaces, cafes with fresh food and beverages, fitness studios and programmed events at its locations. SaksWorks will open in the New...
New York City, NYcityrealty.com

Midtown's Next Skinny Supertall will be a 995' Mixed-Use Tower on Fifth Avenue

While some New York projects seem to take flight in the blink of an eye, some wallow in development purgatory for years on end. The worst is when elegant pre-war buildings are demolished on vibrant stretches only to become lifeless, boarded-up vacant lots. One such eyesore is 520 Fifth Avenue, located at the valuable northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street, moments from Bryant Park, Grand Central Terminal, and Rockefeller Center. The Midtown lot has sat fallow for nearly 15 years with a myriad of unrealized proposals, tacky holiday markets, and homeless encampments conceived along the way. Now, even with the passing of its driving developer Louis Ceruzzi, a sluggish sales market, and an enduring pandemic, the scheme has come back to life as Rabina Properties has restructured the terms of the project and appears to be itching to start construction.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

660 Fifth Avenue’s New Glass Curtain Wall Rises in Midtown, Manhattan

The new glass curtain wall has begun installation on 660 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story commercial building in Midtown, Manhattan. Formerly addressed as 666 Fifth Avenue, the office tower is in the process of having its mid-century façade replaced with a modern envelope in a project designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox and developed by Brookfield Properties. The 1.5-million-square-foot property is located between West 52nd and 53rd Streets.
BusinessGlobeSt.com

WeWork, C&W To Launch Flex Space Platform

WeWork and Cushman & Wakefield have inked an exclusive partnership that will allow the global CRE firm to market both landlords and businesses on WeWork’s management experience platform, as well as on new jointly developed solutions. In a joint statement announcing the partnership, the firms say the deal will “provide...
EconomyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Even co-working space needs to be rethought

Businesses are beginning to sprout up to meet the demand for new kinds of working arrangements. The pandemic showed us how obsolete the one-size-fits-all 40-hour office week has become. Knowledge workers are looking for new models, and what's emerging are hybrids of the old approaches. One such model I'm optimistic...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

New York’s ‘King of Diamonds’ Lived at This Classic Fifth Avenue Apartment for Decades

This six-bedroom, full-floor apartment in a 12-story Fifth Avenue building with just 12 apartments was the longtime home of the American jewelry magnate Harry Winston. Winston, nicknamed the King of Diamonds and the onetime owner of the legendary 45.5-carat Hope Diamond, bought the apartment in 1950 and spent a year renovating it before moving in the following year, according to published reports. The current owner of the 14-room co-op, Judith Hernstadt, bought the apartment from Winston in 1976, two years before his death.
Markets104.1 WIKY

WeWork quarterly revenue dips as Delta variant dampens recovery

(Reuters) -Office-sharing startup WeWork said on Friday its second-quarter revenue dipped from the prior quarter, as the emergence of the Delta coronavirus variant resulted in a slower-than-expected recovery for the first half of the year. The company said it would trim its expectations about the recovery timing for average revenue...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

A Year After Exiting Bankruptcy, A More Focused Neiman Marcus Emerges

Nearly a year after emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Neiman Marcus is reemerging with a new marketing campaign meant to reintroduce the brand to the world and chart a path forward for the beleaguered department store. Though it remains to be seen whether the company’s “Re-Introduce Yourself” campaign, announced earlier...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Uniqlo shutting Michigan Avenue store

Uniqlo, a Japanese clothing retailer, has said it will close its store that occupies a prominent space on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, delivering the latest blow to a thoroughfare rocked by the exit of other retailers. The company said on its website it will close its store at 830 N. Michigan...
Economyqueenoftheclick.com

Closed Store on 3rd Avenue

Years ago this was a jewelry store, but another business had started to set up there, but appears to be gone now.

