One of the great values ​​of the catalog of Netflix it is without a doubt Neon Genesis Evangelion. The mythical anime, released in Japan in 1995, has become over time a cult work that has marked a generation, offered all kinds of spin-offs and transmedia products, and even starred in a multitude of analyzes and theses on philosophy, psychology and religion. The latter due to the depth and complexity of its plot, which is set in a dystopian future with locks and it has a strong symbolic component.