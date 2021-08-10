City staff recommends comprehensive study to provide pedestrian, bicycle paths on residential collector roads
Palm Coast could be moving closer to developing a plan to make its busy residential roads safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. At a City Council workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 10, Senior Planner Jose Papa and Carl Cote, director of stormwater and engineering, recommended a study to determine a comprehensive plan to make the 50 miles of residential collector roads in the city safer for cyclists and walkeers.
