Palm Coast, FL

City staff recommends comprehensive study to provide pedestrian, bicycle paths on residential collector roads

By Brent Woronoff
palmcoastobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalm Coast could be moving closer to developing a plan to make its busy residential roads safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. At a City Council workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 10, Senior Planner Jose Papa and Carl Cote, director of stormwater and engineering, recommended a study to determine a comprehensive plan to make the 50 miles of residential collector roads in the city safer for cyclists and walkeers.

