Human-Dog Relationship during the First COVID-19 Lockdown in Italy

By Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO)
 4 days ago

Newswise — The isolation and abrupt interruption of social contacts and interpersonal affective relationships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have triggered greater fragility and uncertainty in people and this condition has also had repercussions in the human-dog relationship. The paper "Human-Dog Relationship during the First COVID-19 Lockdown in Italy" published in the prestigious international journal "Animals" is a multidisciplinary study born from the synergy between the Veterinary Physiology and Ethology group of the Federico II University of Naples, coordinated by Prof. Luigi Avallone, from the Department of Developmental and Socialization Psychology, La Sapienza of Rome, from the Sbarro Institute of Philadelphia, from the University of Siena with Prof. Antonio Giordano.

