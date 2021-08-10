Cancel
Benson Hill accelerates development and commercialization of yellow pea protein

By Mary Ellen Shoup contact
Food Navigator
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenson Hill has launched a new breeding and commercialization program to shorten the typical development cycle for its non-GMO, yellow pea protein ingredients. Estimated to be one of the fastest-growing sources for plant-based protein, according to Benson Hill, pea protein continues to be a sought-after ingredient for many plant-based formulations, including the booming plant-based meat alternatives space, estimated to become a $140bn global market by 2029, according to Barclays​​.

