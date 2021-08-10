Benson Hill accelerates development and commercialization of yellow pea protein
Benson Hill has launched a new breeding and commercialization program to shorten the typical development cycle for its non-GMO, yellow pea protein ingredients. Estimated to be one of the fastest-growing sources for plant-based protein, according to Benson Hill, pea protein continues to be a sought-after ingredient for many plant-based formulations, including the booming plant-based meat alternatives space, estimated to become a $140bn global market by 2029, according to Barclays.www.foodnavigator-usa.com
