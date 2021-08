BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Halfway through the year, Maryland Roadways are seeing a bump in traffic. Those numbers are a reminder for drivers from the Maryland Transportation Authority to move over when they see service vehicles on the side of the road. Col. Kevin M. Anderson is Chief of MDTA Police. “Whether it’s red, white, blue or amber, you just need to slow down or move over and give space to the emergency workers working on the side of our highways,” he said. The recent death of an AAA Tow Truck Driver in Ohio is highlighting the risks Emergency First Responders in Maryland face...