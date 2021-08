In March, legislatures in half of the United States are considering so-called “right to repair” bills for consumer electronics. Pennsylvania can now be added to that list. Rep. Kristine C. Howard, D-Chester, has introduced House Bill 1757, legislation similar to French legislation approved last year to require some electronic device makers to tell consumers how repairable their products are. Manufacturers selling devices in France must self-report a repairability index based on a range of criteria including how easy it is to take the product apart and the availability of spare parts and technical documents. The French legislation was the first such program in the world, and its passage prompted at least 25 states to propose such legislation by early March, according to the Associated Press.