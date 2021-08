Broome County Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of a fatal motorcycle crash this week in West Corners. Officials with the West Corners Fire Department say they were called to Glendale Drive at the intersection of Campville Road at 11:44 p.m. August 10 and found the driver, 42-year-old Jason Krissel of the Town of Union, had been thrown from the Honda. He was pronounced dead a short time later.