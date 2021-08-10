This AI-Powered Tool Is Like Having a Professional Copywriter On-Site
Did you know that 80 percent of people on the internet only read the headlines of emails and blogs? How about the fact that most people read only 20 percent of the words on a given webpage? It's these kinds of stats you have to keep in mind when designing a content strategy for your business. You need a strong web presence, but many businesses often overlook how important copywriting is to that presence.www.mysanantonio.com
