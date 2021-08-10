Cancel
Exclusive: Chief, a private network for C-suite women, expands to Miami

By Ashley Portero
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 5 days ago
Women executives in South Florida have a new resource for networking and mentorship. Chief, a network for women executives backed by millions of dollars in investment capital, launched virtually in Miami last week, marking the seventh U.S. city where the company offers its membership services. The startup, headquartered in New York, reports it is the only organization specifically designed for women at the corporate VP level or above.

