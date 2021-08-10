Win PMI Citizen Development Handbook for Creators and Changemakers

Emily Luijbregts, PMP, is a project manager in Breda, Netherlands. Topics: Organizational Culture, Resource Management, Talent Management. As a project manager/regular employee, you may think that you have very little say or authority in who gets hired or who you work with. But as an individual within the organization, this is definitely something that you can lobby your senior management and HR about. Diversity and inclusion is more than just ticking a box; it can be a great way for you to have the best possible team available with the talent that you need to complete the job well.