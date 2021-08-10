Cancel
DemandTec By Acoustic Appoints Todd Michaud As CEO

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading end-to-end, AI-powered lifecycle pricing provider, DemandTec by Acoustic has a long and distinguished track record of innovation across its unified price, promotion, and markdown optimization platform. Through its trading partner collaboration program, DemandTec has established itself as essential to the process of connecting and synchronizing data across retailers and CPG brands. In its latest move, DemandTec today announced the appointment of Todd P. Michaud as its new CEO to accelerate the organization's growth and market leadership.

Formerly President and Chief Commercial Officer of Hypersonix, Michaud brings more than 25 years of experience leading innovative software companies focused on helping retailers and CPG brands drive profitable revenue growth. At DemandTec, Michaud is assuming leadership of an organization that pioneered the application of advanced customer demand intelligence and data science on a highly scalable software-as-a-service platform.

Prior to Hypersonix, Michaud had executive leadership roles at Symphony RetailAI, NCR Corporation, Retalix USA, and IDS LLC. Michaud also served as President and CEO of Revionics. He began his career with 16 formative years at IBM Corporation.

"I was committed to filling the DemandTec leadership role with someone who demonstrates unparalleled excellence in retail, technology, customer obsession, and proven execution," said Dennis Self, CEO of Acoustic. "Todd delivers powerfully on all those criteria, and his obvious passion for the growth opportunity with the proven team at DemandTec is inspiring. I'm thrilled to welcome him to Acoustic."

"I've been watching DemandTec's impressive momentum since Acoustic was formed in 2019," Michaud noted. "With the rapidly changing customer demand patterns, increased competition, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, there has never been a more opportune time for retailers to apply actionable intelligence designed to read and interpret customer demand signals in transaction data and then apply predictive and prescriptive insights. This knowledge allows retailers and CPG brands worldwide to shape shopper behaviors and drive profitable revenue growth and business impact. I'm excited and proud to lead the amazing DemandTec team as we drive meaningful value for our customers."

To view DemandTec's suite of Lifecyle Pricing Solutions, click here. To view some of DemandTec's customer case studies, click here.

About DemandTec

DemandTec, a strategic business unit of Acoustic, is committed to taking AI automated lifecycle pricing to new heights. With deep and commanding worldwide retail pricing domain knowledge and experience, DemandTec enables retailers and CPG partners to deliver optimal everyday pricing, promotions, and markdowns across all retail channels to thrive in today's hyper-competitive retail landscape. Ranked among the top 10 providers in 21 categories in the 2021 RIS Software LeaderBoard, DemandTec addresses retail pricing challenges today and into the future with relentless focus, commitment, and ongoing investment. For more information, visit www.demandtec.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. To learn details about our RIS LeaderBoard rankings, visit our resource page.

About Acoustic

Acoustic is an open, independent marketing cloud and analytics provider. We're reimagining marketing technology by lessening the burdens of repetitive tasks and equipping marketers with powerful technology that is simple and easy to use. We give marketers more time to do what really matters—to think bigger and put themselves back into the work. We help marketers aim higher, bringing humanity back into marketing. Acoustic serves an international client base, including Fortune 500 companies, providing digital marketing, marketing analytics, content management, personalization, mobile marketing, and marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit www.acoustic.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demandtec-by-acoustic-appoints-todd-michaud-as-ceo-301352212.html

SOURCE DemandTec by Acoustic

