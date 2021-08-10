Cancel
Engineering

Hänssler Group Achieves Great Reproducibility of ESD Performance and Dimensional Accuracy Using Kimya’s ABS-ESD on Ultimaker S5

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Surface defects impact ESD performance, which would inevitably alter the dissipation of charges. Therefore, Hänssler’s parts must be reproducible for both ESD behaviour and dimensional accuracy, in addition to meeting visual and integrity requirements. To assess the surface quality of the prints, engineers performed a high-resolution 3D scanning analysis on a select number of parts, using a GOM Atos Core 3D scanner. This showed relative deviations between the ideal CAD model and the printed part. A pass/no pass filter for dimensional accuracy with a threshold of 0.3mm, enabled Hänssler to create an optimized ABS-ESD printing profile to print parts on the Ultimaker S5 with minimal tolerance limits.

aithority.com

