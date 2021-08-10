Chester Weger Wins Court Approval For Order Of Protection Against Minonk Woman

The story of Chester Weger has taken another unusual turn. The 82-year-old convicted murderer from Oglesby was in an Ottawa courtroom taking the witness stand Monday morning, asking for an order of protection against 43-year-old Brooke VanCoppenolle of Minonk. The nurse claims her calls to Weger and a visit to his home in La Salle since his release from prison have not been about stalking him but instead to help him find a place to live and not be taken advantage of. Weger disagrees and so does Judge Michelle Vescogni who approved a no contact order against VanCoppenolle.