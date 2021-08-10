Cancel
Congress & Courts

Chester Weger Wins Court Approval For Order Of Protection Against Minonk Woman

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of Chester Weger has taken another unusual turn. The 82-year-old convicted murderer from Oglesby was in an Ottawa courtroom taking the witness stand Monday morning, asking for an order of protection against 43-year-old Brooke VanCoppenolle of Minonk. The nurse claims her calls to Weger and a visit to his home in La Salle since his release from prison have not been about stalking him but instead to help him find a place to live and not be taken advantage of. Weger disagrees and so does Judge Michelle Vescogni who approved a no contact order against VanCoppenolle.

www.starvedrock.media

