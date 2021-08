Remember the line, "so you're telling me there's a chance?" from the movie Dumb and Dumber? That's the hope that ESPN gave the Minnesota Vikings for this season. ESPN launched its 2021 NFL Football Power Index that gives a preseason look into the odds and chances for each NFL team this season. As expected, the Kansas City Cheifs have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at 18.5%. Defending champion Tampa Bay is second with a 14.5% chance. ESPN's FPI also gives it an 8% chance that we see a Chiefs/Buccaneers Super Bowl rematch this season.