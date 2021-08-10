Cancel
Enterprise Names Weaver Commercial Lead For Evolutionary Technology Group

By Business Wire
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) - Get Report today announced that Carrie L. Weaver has been named vice president, Commercial, Evolutionary Technology, and will report to Co-Chief Executive Officer for Enterprise's general partner A.J. "Jim" Teague. The Evolutionary Technology team, which was formed in May 2021, consists of a dedicated technical team focused on identifying, evaluating and developing opportunities related to the energy evolution, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and low-carbon fuels. Ms. Weaver joins the team to develop commercial strategies to progress emerging ideas into profitable and sustainable market solutions and to advance discussions with external parties to develop projects leveraging Enterprise's midstream network and technical capabilities to support the evolving energy industry.

"Enterprise is committed to being a leader in this changing energy landscape by providing new services that utilize our integrated asset footprint, expansive industry connectivity, reputation for reliability and ability to deliver dependable results for our customers," said Teague. "The addition of Carrie to our recently formed Evolutionary Technology team gives us an experienced and accomplished presence as we move forward with commercializing projects that are profitable and complement our business model, while advancing a low-carbon economy."

Ms. Weaver joined Enterprise in 2013 from Exxon Mobil Corporation and most recently served as vice president, Commercial, Regulated Pipelines for the eastern region. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Virginia Tech.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership's assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein that address activities, events, developments or transactions that Enterprise and its general partner expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including required approvals by regulatory agencies, the possibility that the anticipated benefits from such activities, events, developments or transactions cannot be fully realized, the possibility that costs or difficulties related thereto will be greater than expected, the impact of competition, and other risk factors included in Enterprise' s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Except as required by law, Enterprise does not intend to update or revise their respective forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005764/en/

