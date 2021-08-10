Enterprise Names Weaver Commercial Lead For Evolutionary Technology Group

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) - Get Report today announced that Carrie L. Weaver has been named vice president, Commercial, Evolutionary Technology, and will report to Co-Chief Executive Officer for Enterprise's general partner A.J. "Jim" Teague. The Evolutionary Technology team, which was formed in May 2021, consists of a dedicated technical team focused on identifying, evaluating and developing opportunities related to the energy evolution, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and low-carbon fuels. Ms. Weaver joins the team to develop commercial strategies to progress emerging ideas into profitable and sustainable market solutions and to advance discussions with external parties to develop projects leveraging Enterprise's midstream network and technical capabilities to support the evolving energy industry.

"Enterprise is committed to being a leader in this changing energy landscape by providing new services that utilize our integrated asset footprint, expansive industry connectivity, reputation for reliability and ability to deliver dependable results for our customers," said Teague. "The addition of Carrie to our recently formed Evolutionary Technology team gives us an experienced and accomplished presence as we move forward with commercializing projects that are profitable and complement our business model, while advancing a low-carbon economy."

Ms. Weaver joined Enterprise in 2013 from Exxon Mobil Corporation and most recently served as vice president, Commercial, Regulated Pipelines for the eastern region. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Virginia Tech.

