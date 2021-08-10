AeroClean Technologies Announces Partnership With Cape Cod Healthcare To Deliver Pathogen-Free Air At Facilities Across The CCHC Network

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AeroClean Technologies announced partnership plans with Cape Cod Healthcare (CCHC) to install more than 100 Pūrgo ™ air purification and sanitization devices in their facilities as soon as early fall 2021. Pūrgo ™ utilizes patented, proprietary, UV-C LED technology to significantly reduce or remove harmful pathogens like allergens, mold, bacteria, fungi, and viruses, including the surrogate pathogen for COVID-19 - offering continuous air sanitization as an additional important safety measure for patients, staff, and visitors.

In May 2021, Cape Cod Healthcare announced that Cape Cod Hospital has been recognized as a Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award ™ recipient - a distinction that places Cape Cod Hospital among the top 5% of all hospitals and the only such hospital in Massachusetts. Cape Cod Healthcare will also be the first hospital in Massachusetts to widely deploy medical-grade air sanitization devices in indoor spaces shared by patients, staff and visitors - further demonstrating an unwavering focus on clinical quality and safety.

"We are committed to diligently ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in the Cape Cod Healthcare community, so in addition to continuing to exercise all health and safety measures a year into the pandemic, we will add active air purification to enhance the protection of our patients, and in our high-traffic areas. This will allow everyone to breathe easy and to interact in our spaces with confidence," said Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare.

The Pūrgo units will be utilized in both clinical and non-clinical spaces. The clinical spaces include outpatient treatment areas with immunocompromised patient populations, like Cancer patients receiving Chemotherapy. Non-clinical spaces will include lobby areas, waiting rooms, dining areas, staff break rooms, offices, conference centers, and other enclosed areas. Eventually, Cape Cod Healthcare will also begin testing AeroClean's new Pūrgo Lift ™ technology to protect patients, staff and guests inside elevators across the CCHC network.

"The intent of installing this cutting-edge technology is so that patients and their family members, staff and any guests feel more secure about transitioning back and utilizing our state-of-the-art facilities. AeroClean is the ideal partner to help carry out these enhanced sanitization plans," said Michael R. Bachstein, Vice President, Facilities Management.

Pūrgo will continuously work to purify and eliminate viruses and other harmful pathogens from the air, exchanging the air inside most rooms more than six times per hour, providing continuous sanitization efforts.

"Demand for clean safe air has never been greater, even at our most advanced medical facilities, where high air exchange rates and HEPA filtration are used routinely in operating rooms and treatment areas. However, the CDC and WHO are now recommending HEPA filtration and advanced air cleaning technology (germicidal UV irradiation) in indoor spaces to effectively mitigate airborne threats, like COVID-19. Traditional HVAC systems and filtration cannot support the air sanitization requirements in these common areas to sufficiently mitigate risk from airborne pathogens - especially those that are transferred locally, person-to-person indoors," said Jason DiBona, CEO of AeroClean. "We are proud to provide Cape Cod Healthcare with a real-time solution that can be deployed safely in any of their spaces to purify the air and add substantial additional protection for everyone who enters their facilities."

Cape Cod Healthcare plans to implement the enhanced sanitization plan in phases starting this summer and will make Pūrgo ™ widely available across their enterprise by the end of 2021.

About AeroClean Technologies: AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going—with continuous air sanitization products called, Pūrgo ™ (pure-go). We create solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. Pūrgo ™ products feature SteriDuct ™, a proprietary technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators. Powered by SteriDuct ™, our solutions are medical-grade, eradicating viral, fungal and bacterial airborne pathogens. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops. Learn more at aeroclean.com.

About Cape Cod Healthcare: Cape Cod Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare services for residents and visitors of Cape Cod. With more than 450 physicians, 5,700 employees and 790 volunteers, Cape Cod Healthcare has two acute-care hospitals, the Cape's leading provider of homecare and hospice services (VNA), a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, an assisted living facility, four urgent care centers and numerous health programs. For more information, visit Cape Cod Healthcare's website at www.capecodhealth.org. Visit our health news site www.capecodhealthnews.com for the latest in relevant and credible healthcare news.

p-rgo-by-aeroclean.png Pūrgo ™ by AeroClean Pūrgo ™ meets the air quality safety standards outlined by ASHRAE and the CDC for hospital patient rooms, providing powerful protection for patients, including the immunocompromised.

