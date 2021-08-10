Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AeroClean Technologies Announces Partnership With Cape Cod Healthcare To Deliver Pathogen-Free Air At Facilities Across The CCHC Network

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AeroClean Technologies announced partnership plans with Cape Cod Healthcare (CCHC) to install more than 100 Pūrgo ™ air purification and sanitization devices in their facilities as soon as early fall 2021. Pūrgo ™ utilizes patented, proprietary, UV-C LED technology to significantly reduce or remove harmful pathogens like allergens, mold, bacteria, fungi, and viruses, including the surrogate pathogen for COVID-19 - offering continuous air sanitization as an additional important safety measure for patients, staff, and visitors.

In May 2021, Cape Cod Healthcare announced that Cape Cod Hospital has been recognized as a Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award ™ recipient - a distinction that places Cape Cod Hospital among the top 5% of all hospitals and the only such hospital in Massachusetts. Cape Cod Healthcare will also be the first hospital in Massachusetts to widely deploy medical-grade air sanitization devices in indoor spaces shared by patients, staff and visitors - further demonstrating an unwavering focus on clinical quality and safety.

"We are committed to diligently ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in the Cape Cod Healthcare community, so in addition to continuing to exercise all health and safety measures a year into the pandemic, we will add active air purification to enhance the protection of our patients, and in our high-traffic areas. This will allow everyone to breathe easy and to interact in our spaces with confidence," said Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare.

The Pūrgo units will be utilized in both clinical and non-clinical spaces. The clinical spaces include outpatient treatment areas with immunocompromised patient populations, like Cancer patients receiving Chemotherapy. Non-clinical spaces will include lobby areas, waiting rooms, dining areas, staff break rooms, offices, conference centers, and other enclosed areas. Eventually, Cape Cod Healthcare will also begin testing AeroClean's new Pūrgo Lift ™ technology to protect patients, staff and guests inside elevators across the CCHC network.

"The intent of installing this cutting-edge technology is so that patients and their family members, staff and any guests feel more secure about transitioning back and utilizing our state-of-the-art facilities. AeroClean is the ideal partner to help carry out these enhanced sanitization plans," said Michael R. Bachstein, Vice President, Facilities Management.

Pūrgo will continuously work to purify and eliminate viruses and other harmful pathogens from the air, exchanging the air inside most rooms more than six times per hour, providing continuous sanitization efforts.

"Demand for clean safe air has never been greater, even at our most advanced medical facilities, where high air exchange rates and HEPA filtration are used routinely in operating rooms and treatment areas. However, the CDC and WHO are now recommending HEPA filtration and advanced air cleaning technology (germicidal UV irradiation) in indoor spaces to effectively mitigate airborne threats, like COVID-19. Traditional HVAC systems and filtration cannot support the air sanitization requirements in these common areas to sufficiently mitigate risk from airborne pathogens - especially those that are transferred locally, person-to-person indoors," said Jason DiBona, CEO of AeroClean. "We are proud to provide Cape Cod Healthcare with a real-time solution that can be deployed safely in any of their spaces to purify the air and add substantial additional protection for everyone who enters their facilities."

Cape Cod Healthcare plans to implement the enhanced sanitization plan in phases starting this summer and will make Pūrgo ™ widely available across their enterprise by the end of 2021.

About AeroClean Technologies: AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going—with continuous air sanitization products called, Pūrgo ™ (pure-go). We create solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. Pūrgo ™ products feature SteriDuct ™, a proprietary technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators. Powered by SteriDuct ™, our solutions are medical-grade, eradicating viral, fungal and bacterial airborne pathogens. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops. Learn more at aeroclean.com.

About Cape Cod Healthcare: Cape Cod Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare services for residents and visitors of Cape Cod. With more than 450 physicians, 5,700 employees and 790 volunteers, Cape Cod Healthcare has two acute-care hospitals, the Cape's leading provider of homecare and hospice services (VNA), a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, an assisted living facility, four urgent care centers and numerous health programs. For more information, visit Cape Cod Healthcare's website at www.capecodhealth.org. Visit our health news site www.capecodhealthnews.com for the latest in relevant and credible healthcare news.

p-rgo-by-aeroclean.png Pūrgo by AeroClean Pūrgo ™ meets the air quality safety standards outlined by ASHRAE and the CDC for hospital patient rooms, providing powerful protection for patients, including the immunocompromised.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeroclean-technologies-announces-partnership-with-cape-cod-healthcare-to-deliver-pathogen-free-air-at-facilities-across-the-cchc-network-301352123.html

SOURCE AeroClean Technologies

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Air Filtration#Cape Cod Hospital#Aeroclean Technologies#Cape Cod Healthcare#Cchc#Cancer#Facilities Management#Hepa#Cdc#Germicidal Uv#Steriduct#Aeroclean Com#Vna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Butterfly Network and Caption Health Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership To Enable Earlier Disease Detection And Management With AI-Based Guidance And Diagnostics

FDA-Cleared Caption AITM Will Be Exclusively Combined with Butterfly’s Hardware and Software Solution to Pave the Way for a New Generation of Ultrasound Diagnostic Support. Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY), manufacturer of Butterfly iQ+, the world’s first handheld whole-body ultrasound system with patented Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology and comprehensive software platform, and Caption Health, creator of Caption AI, the world’s first and only FDA-cleared AI-guided ultrasound software, announced that they have entered into an exclusive strategic partnership. For a broad set of healthcare professionals, Butterfly and Caption’s integrated solution should enhance cardiac assessment by improving the ease of image capture and image interpretation in a variety of care settings including the hospital, clinic, and home.
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Jamestown Regional Medical Center named top performer in health care by Huron Consulting Group

The Huron Consulting Group has named Jamestown Regional Medical Center a top performer in health care. Huron helps organizations develop strategies, align resources and utilize technologies and data to improve operations, optimize investments and drive growth. In a hospital setting, this translates into the best care for patients. The group named JRMC its 2021 Excellence in Healthcare award recipient for patient experience (HCAHPS).
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Healthcare Hospitality Network (HHN) Announces Unprecedented Partnership with Arreva, Global Thought Leader in All-in-One, Digital Fundraising, Donor Relationship Management, Auction & Event Software, and Healthcare Hospitality Applications

Healthcare Hospitality Network, the industry’s only professional association, establishes an unprecedented partnership with Arreva, the trusted advisor, thought leader and provider of technology with purpose for more than three decades to nonprofit organizations worldwide, many national organizations including Ronald McDonald House Charities® Chapters worldwide, Boys & Girls Clubs, Humane Societies, Rotary Clubs, and Police Athletic Leagues, as well as other healthcare hospitality houses. Arreva was also named exclusive title sponsor for the 2021 Healthcare Hospitality Network Virtual Conference and HHN’s “Ask the Expert” Thought Leadership and Educational Series for Healthcare Hospitality House Professionals reflecting their commitment to Healthcare Hospitality House Network members and their mission, and their essential programming.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Health Gorilla And ForMotiv Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Predictive Behavioral Intelligence Technology To Life Insurers

PALO ALTO, Calif. and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, the leading provider of healthcare data for a wide variety of industries, including life insurance, and ForMotiv, the leader in digital behavioral data capture and predictive analytics solutions, today announced a global partnership to deliver data capture capabilities and advisory services to enterprise life insurance customers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Epiphany Systems Announces Strategic Partnership With Armis To Identify Critical Attack Paths Across OT And IT Environments

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Systems , the cybersecurity industry's first offensive, context-aware platform, announced today a strategic technology partnership with Armis to provide joint customers with a simple and effective way to identify and prioritize day-to-day defensive security decisions. Epiphany is delivering a world-class platform that...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Healthera, A Leading Digital Pharmacy Platform, Announces Partnership With Alliance Healthcare To Drive Forward The Digital Agenda Within Community Pharmacies

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Healthera is pleased to announce a partnership with Alliance Healthcare. Alliance Healthcare is the UK's leading pharmaceutical wholesaler, supplying a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare products. The OTC drug market is worth £2.6billion #, with dispensed prescriptions items in England...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Neighborhood Hospitals Market Is Thriving Worldwide with The Hospitals of Providence, Integris Health, Allegheny Health Network

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Neighborhood Hospitals Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Neighborhood Hospitals Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Emerus Hospitals, SCL Health, Dignity Health, Christus Health, Baptist Health, Baylor Scott&White Health, The Franciscan Alliance, The Hospitals of Providence, Integris Health, Saint Luke's Health System, St.Vincent Health, Allegheny Health Network, Memorial Hermann & Saint Alphonsus etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Neighborhood Hospitals for the foreseeable future.
Reno, NVbeckershospitalreview.com

10 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are 10 recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations. 1. Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health opened a new "care traffic control center," which will use new technologies to coordinate patient care transfers, telehealth and home-based care from a single location. The health system partnered with Masimo for its remote monitoring program.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Measurement-based care IT helps Inova Kellar Center improve patient outcomes

Inova Kellar Center (IKC) is a nonprofit behavioral healthcare provider based in Virginia that provides programs and services for children, adolescents and their families. IKC Inova Health System has relied on evidence-based solutions and standardized approaches to treat patients, earning recognition for excellence in healthcare from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals, and Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

DocGo Hiring Blitz: Company Seeks To Recruit 500 Medical Clinicians In 30 Days

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), is experiencing substantially increased demand for its mobile medical services. In response, DocGo is seeking to expand its direct and affiliated workforce by recruiting over 500 medical clinicians - including licensed PAs, RNs, NPs, LPNs, CNAs, paramedics and EMTs - by early September. With the addition of this new staff, the company expects to employ over 2,800 professionals.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

HealthCrowd's Annemieke Umberg To Speak At Digital & Virtual Member Engagement Innovations For Health Plans

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annemieke Umberg, Director of Member Engagement at HealthCrowd, a leading communications platform-as-a-service innovator in healthcare, will present on August 26 at the Digital & Virtual Member Engagement Innovations for Health Plans conference at 12:30pm EDT. Better understand the concerns of compliance teams...
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Mayo Clinic Health System to reinstitute visitor guidelines

Due to the continued spread of the highly contagious delta variant, Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin will reinstitute visitor policy restrictions in inpatient and outpatient settings, beginning Monday. All visitors entering Mayo Clinic will be screened for respiratory illness, and required to comply with social distancing...
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

Number of physician search assignments by setting: Merritt Hawkins

The Merritt Hawkins 2021 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives report provides data on recruiting incentives offered by organizations in search of providers, including starting salary, signing bonuses and relocation allowances. The report also includes data on the landscape of provider searches, including the specialties recruited and the...
Sauget, ILriverbender.com

SIHF Healthcare Celebrates National Health Center Week 2021

SAUGET - SIHF Healthcare is celebrating National Health Center Week (NHCW) 2021 to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers and the dedicated staff who bring healthcare to the medically underserved. This year’s theme celebrates the ways that health centers are “The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.

Comments / 0

Community Policy