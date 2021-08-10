HR’s Future State 2021 Report Reveals The High Impact And Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence In HR Organizations
Eightfold AI’s annual report reveals that HR practitioners believe artificial intelligence is the way forward for creating modern, productive, and inclusive work environments. Eightfold AI, the provider of the Talent Intelligence Platform released its annual report, HR’s Future State 2021, a statistically significant, multinational study spotlighting the changing expectations, assumptions,...aithority.com
Comments / 0