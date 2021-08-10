Cancel
Santen, Sydnexis Unite to Vanquish Childhood Myopia

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal biopharmaceutical firms Santen SA and Sydnexis have entered an exclusive licensing deal for a drug formulation that aims to treat progressive myopia. SYD-101 is an investigational low-dose atropine sulfate ophthalmic solution that's designed to achieve efficacy, stability, and reduce discomfort in patients diagnosed with progressive myopia. According to Dr. Martia Brandner of the Department of Ophthalmology at the Medical University of Graz, Austria, uncorrected myopia is the leading cause of distance vision impairment. Children at the early onset of the disease are at a greater risk of developing long-term eye complications.

Duration of Maintenance Therapy Studied in Childhood ALL

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with low-risk childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the omission of seven pulses of therapy with vincristine and oral dexamethasone during the second year of maintenance therapy might not worsen treatment outcomes, according to a study published online July 27 in The Lancet Oncology.
Childhood immunizations dropped by 60%

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While the world talks about COVID-19 vaccines, children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade in Massachusetts still have basic immunizations they need before the school year starts. The specific vaccines all depend on age and grade. “We [need to] know when all these kids come together...
I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Fera Pharma Pounces on Abandoned Pfizer Pediatric Glaucoma Drug

In February 2021, Pfizer reported that it was going to stop marketing a drug for a rare type of glaucoma called infantile aphakic glaucoma. It expected to discontinue the drug on May 1. Pfizer was the only company manufacturing Phospholine Iodide drops, and for children with this rare form of glaucoma, which is a disease of the eye that causes increased intraocular pressure that can lead to blindness, the only other alternative was surgery.
If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.
Fauci Exposed: Historical Research Of COVID

By now, many have heard that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — an arm of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — has funded controversial gain-of-function (GOF) research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director, told a House...

