Santen, Sydnexis Unite to Vanquish Childhood Myopia
Global biopharmaceutical firms Santen SA and Sydnexis have entered an exclusive licensing deal for a drug formulation that aims to treat progressive myopia. SYD-101 is an investigational low-dose atropine sulfate ophthalmic solution that's designed to achieve efficacy, stability, and reduce discomfort in patients diagnosed with progressive myopia. According to Dr. Martia Brandner of the Department of Ophthalmology at the Medical University of Graz, Austria, uncorrected myopia is the leading cause of distance vision impairment. Children at the early onset of the disease are at a greater risk of developing long-term eye complications.www.biospace.com
