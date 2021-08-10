Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Arizona Announces Joe Greenberg As New General Manager, Commercial Business Segment

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) welcomes Joe Greenberg as the new General Manager of its Commercial Business Segment.

In his role, Greenberg will oversee the profit and loss of the Group Business Segment and the Enterprise Specialty Business, along with leading planning, product development, plan pricing, compliance, and underwriting to serve companies that provide health insurance coverage to their employees.

"We are excited to welcome Joe to the BCBSAZ family," said Paige Rothermel, Chief Operating Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "His experience overseeing multiple business segments, both nationally and locally, will benefit our organization as we continue to grow our commercial segment and make a positive impact on the health of Arizonans."

Greenberg brings extensive industry expertise to BCBSAZ, having worked in business development and sales positions within the health insurance industry for more than 20 years. He joins BCBSAZ from Sidecar Health, where he helped to build the start-up company to a $1 billion valuation.

"I am thrilled to join such a dynamic team that is focused on the community they serve," said Joe Greenberg, General Manager, Commercial Segment at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "In my new role, I hope to leverage my past experiences, learn from others along the way, and improve healthcare and the lives of Arizonans at scale."

Greenberg holds a master's degree of Public Administration and a Certificate of Healthcare Administration from the University of Southern California. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, working out, and teaching at the University of Southern California.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.9 million customers. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health in Arizona. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,500+ people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-arizona-announces-joe-greenberg-as-new-general-manager-commercial-business-segment-301352082.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizonans#Sidecar Health#Commercial Segment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Camarillo, CAmassachusettsnewswire.com

Integrity Bio, Inc. sold to Curia – formerly Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Integrity Bio, Inc., a privately held formulation and fill-finish organization headquartered in Camarillo, California, was sold to Curia (formerly Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)), a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and leading global provider of advanced contract research, development, and manufacturing solutions. KROST, a Los Angeles-based firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Integrity Bio in the transaction.
Denver, COalbuquerqueexpress.com

Unified Global Introduces Executive & Advisory Team

DENVER, CO and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Unified Global Corp of Denver, Colorado and Calgary, Alberta ('Unified') having closed on the acquisition of the controlling interest of its public traded company (OTC PINK: CHYL) today announced its leadership team and growing Advisory Board. Unified's extensive...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

AgroFresh Solutions Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

PHILADELPHIA, PA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS) this week announced several appointments to its senior leadership team that are intended to position the Company for consistent, profitable growth and to further drive the Company’s diversification strategy. “Following on our commitment to deliver consistent and profitable growth, we recently bolstered...
Boston, MAaithority.com

Perch Announces A New Office In Boston After 7x Headcount Growth In 2021

Company Plans to Add Up to 150 New Roles by End of Year; Materially Invests in Employee Experience. Perch, a technology-driven commerce company that acquires and operates top Amazon third-party and other D2C brands at scale, and one of the Boston Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” in 2021, announced the lease of a new 19,500 square-foot office in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

WELLTEQ SIGNS GLOBAL AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY DIGITAL WELLNESS SERVICES TO FORTUNE 500 US BANK NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

Wellteq (CSE.WTEQ) (OTCQB.WTEQF) has signed a 5-year global Master Services Agreement (MSA) to supply digital wellness services to Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ.NTRS) employees. Northern Trust, a Fortune 500 company and leading financial services provider with more than 20,000 employees globally, is set to initiate delivery of the Wellteq digital health...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Carrum Health Taps Pallav Sharda As Chief Platform Officer To Scale Technology Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health , the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered platform for higher quality and cost-effective surgical care, today announced it named Pallav Sharda as Chief Platform Officer. Bringing a unique blend of data science, product management and clinical expertise, Sharda will lead the team responsible for scaling Carrum Health's technology platform as the company expands its provider base and procedures offered and sees growing demand from self-insured employers seeking cost-effective, high-quality care for their employees.
Trafficnorthwestgeorgianews.com

SMART names new general manager

Aug. 12—The public transportation provider for southeast Michigan named a new general manager on Wednesday. The Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, or SMART, announced Dwight Ferrell will take over as general manager on Sep. 20. The role opened last year when John Hertel resigned from the position after accusations of missing company resources led the Board of Directors to terminate his contract on March 10, 2020.
Arizona Statefrontdoorsmedia.com

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona to Award $400,000 to Tackle Diabetes in Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) will grant $400,000 to local organizations to help reverse the diabetes trend and its impact on Arizonans. Grants will be awarded to Arizona nonprofits, academic institutions, and government entities that are seeking resources to further their work related to prevention, treatment, and management of diabetes, while also addressing the social determinants of health.
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Blue Cross Blue Shield and Anesthesiology Consultants of Cheyenne renew their partnership

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - After what seemed to be a parting of the ways between BCBS and the Anesthesiology Consultants of Cheyenne, the two have met an agreement. On June 30,2021, BCBS members were sent a letter informing them that the Anesthesiology Consultants of Cheyenne would no longer remain as a participating provider. Now, their partnership has been renewed.
BusinessProvidence Business News

Virtual resources play integral role in employee wellness at Blue Cross

CEO (or equivalent): Martha L. Wofford, CEO and president. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island boasts that it “passionately leads a state of health and well-being across Rhode Island.”. That begins with helping its own 750 employees access better health across physical, emotional and other areas. During the...
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota to require vaccine for in-office employees

FARGO — Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota will require employees who work in its offices to be vaccinated against COVID-19. “This decision was made based on many factors, including and most importantly, keeping our employees, customers and community safe, along with BCBSND being a health leader in supporting and promoting COVID-19 vaccinations in this region,” the company said in a statement issued Friday, Aug. 13.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

FinTech Firm Gateless Adds Rick Lang As COO

Will Lead Integration & Business Transformation Consulting Services. Gateless, a Chicago-based mortgage technology company that provides innovative solutions for the entire loan process, said Thursday it has hired Rick Lang as its first chief operating officer. In his role, Lang will drive the development and adoption of its state-of-the-art AI...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Pasadena’s Rockley Photonics Completes Business Combination With SC Health Corp.

Pasadena-based Rockley Photonics Ltd., a global silicon photonics technology company, announced Wednesday the successful completion of its business combination with SC Health Corp. According to the firm’s statement, the combined company will retain the name Rockley Photonics Ltd. As a result of the combination, Rockley Photonics, Ltd received approximately $167.8...
Businessakbizmag.com

FNBA Names Marsjanik Wealth Management Director & SVP

First National Bank Alaska’s Board of Directors recently named Renne Marsjanik Wealth Management Director and appointed her Senior Vice President at the state’s largest locally owned community bank. Marsjanik has 30 years of experience in financial services, investments, consulting, development, and risk management, specializing in wills, trusts and corporate tax....
Texas StateKHOU

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Special Enrollment

HOUSTON — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) is the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and 500 hospitals to serve 5 million members in all 254 counties. The company has made a commitment to serving underserved communities across Texas, for more information on their community involvement, click here.
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Sponsors Free Bluebikes Rides on “Mindful Mondays” in August

BOSTON (August 5, 2021) – To shine a light on the benefits of mindfulness, health and wellness during National Wellness Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (“Blue Cross”) is offering complimentary Bluebikes rides on “Mindful Mondays” throughout August, beginning Monday, August 9. Riders can take advantage of free trips from nearly 400 Bluebikes stations across the system’s 11 municipalities. Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, a publicly-owned bike share managed by municipal staff.
Lamb County, TXlambcountyleadernews.com

Blake Moore new General Manager at LCEC

Welch native, Blake Moore, was recently named the new General Manager of Lamb County Electric Cooperative, taking over for Boyd McCamish, who retired on July 30th . Moore comes to LCEC from his previous Co-op, Lyntegar Electric cooperative, Inc. in Tahoka, TX. “I was raised on Co-op lines,” Moore said. “I didn’t even know positions like these existed when I was in school. I thought all the Co-op was, was linemen that took care of us when our power went off.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy