Announcing Salesforce+, A New Streaming Service For Live Experiences And Original Content Series

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Salesforce+ content will inspire and motivate everyone for every role, industry or line of business to succeed in the digital-first, work anywhere world. Salesforce+ will bring the magic of Dreamforce to viewers across the globe with luminary speakers, Trailblazer success stories, and groundbreaking innovations. Salesforce the global leader in CRM,...

aithority.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Franklin
Person
Marc Benioff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Marketing#Trailblazer#Crm#Chief Marketing Officer#Ibm#Playbooks#Cmo#The Wall Street Journal#Coca Cola#Workday#Salesforce Salesforce#The Success
