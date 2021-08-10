Cancel
73% Of Indian Organizations Expect to Experience a Breach of Customer Records in the Next Year

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Trend Micro Cyber Risk Index shows organizations are at an elevated risk of attack. Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, revealed that the risk of cyber attacks has increased in the last year. According to a new survey, 73% of organizations in India report they are likely to experience a data breach that impacts customer data in the next 12 months.

Comments / 0

