Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Social Bee Adventures Launches Its Augmented Reality Travel Platform

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Bee Adventures, an app showcasing augmented reality in tourism and travel spaces, is leveraging technology to offer self-guided guided tours. While the underlying technology is complex, the idea is simple. The app allows creators to build step-by-step tours, scavenger hunts, and all-around adventures in augmented reality that consumers can then use, through the app, when it's convenient for them. An experience in Social Bee Adventures consists of points of interest, trivia, photo, video and audio activities that can be placed indoors or outdoors. Consumers can gain points and see where they rank for the experience on the experiences leaderboard on the app. Creators can offer their experiences free of charge or charge a fee.

First, creators use the Social Bee Adventures app to create their experience — a tour of a city or neighborhood, a hike, a scavenger hunt, an event, and much more. Once complete, the creator publishes their experience and consumers can find and purchase the experience from the app and go on the self-guided tour when it's convenient for them using Social Bee's gamified augmented reality platform.

Travel and tour guides specifically have been hit hard by the pandemic. Social Bee Adventures provides a contactless option that allows tour guides to build their tour experiences and monetize whenever an app user consumes it. Social Bee Adventures provides new revenue streams for those greatly affected by the pandemic, while helping to protect the industry from future hardships.

Social media platforms do little to get people out exploring the world. As most social platforms' goal is to keep users inside, increasing digital screen time, Social Bee Adventures helps users 1. find fun and local activities and experiences and 2. guides them step-by-step through the experience.

"My goal is to use technology to get people out into the real world, to make learning and exploring as fun and engaging as playing video games, and to create deeper and more meaningful connections with the world around us and the people we share it with," says founder Jason LaBaw. "I want to invite all the experienced creators, tour guides, travel bloggers — the one friend in the group who always sets the itinerary and makes sure the trip is filled with fun. Join us in creating amazing experiences and sharing them with the rest of the world."

About the companySocial Bee Adventures is a platform consisting of an eCommerce website and iOS app, on a mission to revolutionize the tourism industry by using its proprietary augmented reality and mapping technologies to provide contactless tours indoors or outdoors.

To learn more, visit socialbee.me.

CONTACTName: Sjoerd MartensPhone: 1-646-480-0356Email: sjoerd@publicize.co

social-bee.png Social Bee Social Bee Logo

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-bee-adventures-launches-its-augmented-reality-travel-platform-301352103.html

SOURCE Social Bee Adventures

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Travel Bloggers#Augmented Reality#Video Games#Social Bee#Ecommerce#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

IotaComm Launches the Beta Version of its Internet of Things Platform Delphi360(TM)

Delphi360 is IotaComm's wireless connectivity and data analytics platform that turns building data into actionable insights. ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ('IotaComm' or the 'Company'), a wireless communication and data analytics software company, today announced the launch of the beta version of their new Internet of Things ('IoT') product platform, Delphi360™.
Technologynojitter.com

Virtual and Augmented Reality's Ascension as Collaboration Tools

Virtual reality (VR) has been plagued for decades now by a lack of understanding about the problem it’s supposed to solve. There have been at least a few hype cycles over the last few decades, none of which resulted in anything resembling mass adoption. However, VR growth has exploded over the past 18 months and is finally approaching mainstream consumer use. But what about for business use? Does VR have a place outside of niche applications? Does it have a place in the unified communications (UC) suite?
Lancaster, PAWFMZ-TV Online

BMX videographer featured on Jones Soda augmented reality labels

LANCASTER, Pa. - One soda brand is known for its unconventional flavors and its equally unique label artwork. Sam Downs can mostly be found behind the scenes at BMX locations around the world but now he's the center of attention for the world's first augmented reality soda bottle labels from Jones Soda.
Cell PhonesCAR AND DRIVER

Augmented Reality App Lets You Play With BMW's Art Cars

BMW's Art Car program has been in existence since 1975, when Le Mans driver and art lover Hervé Poulain and BMW Motorsport founder Jochen Neerpasch convinced Alexander Calder to create a design for Poulain's 3.0 CSL race car. Nineteen artists have since created Art Car models, including luminaries such as Frank Stella, Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, Jenny Holzer, Jeff Koons, John Baldessari, and Cao Fei.
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Photonics Shapes the Worlds of Augmented and Virtual Reality

Innovative projectors, displays, waveguides, and cameras are steadily improving the performance and power consumption of AR/VR headsets. Replacing smartphones with smart glasses isn’t practical … yet. In the meantime, advancements in photonics are helping to expand the use of smart glasses in educational, medical, military, and industrial settings. According to...
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Augmented, Virtual Realities Hold Promise for Government

Aug. 1—In Austin, Texas, city leaders are using augmented and virtual reality — AR and VR — to train emergency responders. Philadelphia is exploring VR as a way to make public transport more accessible. Multiple municipalities in North Carolina are looking at ways to leverage the technology in support of everything from tourism to workforce development.
DrinksNapa Valley Register

Stags’ Leap jumps into the world of digital, augmented reality marketing

Stags’ Leap Winery believes in taking risks, and their marketing department is no different. Most recently, Chief Marketing Officer Carl Evans and his crew broke — or perhaps shattered — the mold and created an interactive “on-ramp to wine” through a multi-platform campaign. Entitled “Take the Leap,” this artistic rendition...
Healthbeckersspine.com

AI, augmented reality assist surgeons perform 14-level spinal fusion

Ehsan Jazini, MD, and Christopher Good, MD, used patient-specific spinal rods and an artificial intelligence-derived preoperative surgical plan to operate on a 17-year-old scoliosis patient in Virginia. The July 26 procedure at Reston Hospital Center fused 14 levels of the patient's spine, which had a 60-degree curvature that showed no...
Softwareaithority.com

Pluralytics Launches Revolutionary SaaS Platform to Ensure Companies Connect with Values-Driven Stakeholders in the Wake of the Social and Political Events of 2020

Pluralytics, a natural language processing startup that is the first system using AI to match corporate language with customer values, announced that it is formally launching its ValuesFinder product and has raised over $1M in seed financing. The company also announced the following innovative, values-driven companies as enterprise customers in its Early Adopter Program: Speedway Motors, Nelnet Renewable Energy and two Fortune 500 companies. This product launch is timely as purpose-driven enterprises and all companies respond to the meteoric rise of the values-based consumer, investor and employee. Many companies are also rethinking how to communicate with values-driven stakeholders in the wake of the social and political events of 2020. Language choice directly affects how consumers connect with brands and products.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Deadline

Streaming Aggregator Platform ScreenHits TV Launches Social Feature ‘TV Friends’ For Apple Mobile Devices

EXCLUSIVE: Content and platform aggregator ScreenHits TV is launching a new social feature, TV Friends, on its mobile app which will enable users to see what their friends are watching on the service. The feature, which will be available from next week on iOS cell phones and tablets, is slated to be one of ScreenHits TV’s biggest services, enabling users to see their friends’ viewing habits and recommendations, without having to ask them what programs they are currently watching. Users can access the TV friends section in the drop down menu on their mobile app and can connect with their friends through...
TravelTrendHunter.com

Adventure-Ready Travel Tripods

The 'VuePoint' travel tripod is a sturdy, lightweight photography accessory that will enable travelers to enjoy a robust user experience no matter where their trip takes them. The tripod is designed to be as lightweight as a phone at just nine-ounces and can be set up for use in just four-seconds flat to let photographers enjoy a full-size unit that is up to 42-inches in height. These features make the tripod five-times lighter than other options on the market as well as five-times taller than mini alternatives.
TravelTrendHunter.com

Experiential Travel Platforms

The Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform has now been refreshed to support members of Marriott International's award-winning travel program who want to make up for lost time. Serving up "mind-expanding, money-can't-buy Moments," the platform is devoted to helping people discover the world around them with unforgettable experiences along the way. Through...
Technologythepaypers.com

Tencent launches its NFT trading platform

Tencent has launched an NFT trading platform named Huanhe. The tech conglomerate has rolled out the Huanhe app — built on the company’s own Zhixin chain — on its Android application platform. Its debut sales feature 300 audio NFTs created based on the Chinese talk show Shisanyao, set to be...
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

Tourist journey launches as the first digital personalised travel platform using Ai

The future of travel has arrived with the launch of Tourist Journey, a first-of-its-kind connected travel platform. The tech-based and user-led site offers a hand selected collection of the world’s most interesting and high-quality travel experiences. Aiming to change the way consumers book travel, Tourist Journey provides a central and...
NFLDealerscope

How To Solve Consumer Problems With Augmented Reality

Five years ago, augmented reality (AR) entered the mainstream via phone-based applications. Despite mainstream hits such as Pokemon Go, which was a rudimentary workaround compared to today’s implementations, AR in general struggled with slow adoption and education hurdles. Even as the early hype subsided, retailers looked for practical use cases for AR, realizing that it had the potential to increase sales conversion by enabling consumers to see how a product or experience — furniture, clothing, consumer electronics — would look in the context of a home or other real-world setting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy