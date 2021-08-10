Fera Pharma Pounces on Abandoned Pfizer Pediatric Glaucoma Drug
In February 2021, Pfizer reported that it was going to stop marketing a drug for a rare type of glaucoma called infantile aphakic glaucoma. It expected to discontinue the drug on May 1. Pfizer was the only company manufacturing Phospholine Iodide drops, and for children with this rare form of glaucoma, which is a disease of the eye that causes increased intraocular pressure that can lead to blindness, the only other alternative was surgery.
