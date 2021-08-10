Cancel
Global $5 Billion Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase ALK Inhibitors Market Opportunities To 2026: Clinical & Commercial Insight Of Crizotinib, Certinib, Alectinib, Brigatinib, Lorlatinib

By PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase ALK Inhibitors Market, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase ALK Inhibitors Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" includes information about the patent expiration, dosage, price, sales and mechanism of currently approved anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors. In addition to this, several emerging ALK inhibitors along with their clinical trials are also provided in the report.

The characterization of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene and their role in the development and progression of ALK positive cancer has transformed the cancer therapeutics market. The extensive research activities by the researchers have led to the development of novel anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors which belongs to the class of tyrosine receptor kinase and are used in the management of cancer.

Till now, multiple anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors have been approved by the regulatory authorities and several others are present in clinical pipeline which are expected to enter the market in next few years. The advent of these drugs in the market has overcome the limitations of conventional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The high target ability and specificity of these inhibitors towards the cancer cells has enhanced the survival rates of cancer patients and also improved the quality of life of patients.

Several clinical trials are ongoing to evaluate the efficacy of these drugs in combination with other chemotherapeutic drugs and immune checkpoint inhibitors. The combinational therapy will increase the efficacy of the drug which can better combat the complexity of the cancer.

The global anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitor market is going to witness high growth during the forecast period which is mainly attributed to the rise in prevalence of anaplastic lymphoma kinase positive cancers and high research and development activities in this sector. The rates at which conventional therapies are failing will further possess unmet need for the development of novel target therapies which will also drive the growth of the market. In addition to this, the robust clinical pipeline and their increasing application in different cancers will drive the market in coming years.

Despite several advantages of anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors in the management of cancer, there are several factors which restrain the growth of the market. The resistance to the drugs during 1-2 year of the therapy is one of the limiting factors which will act as a barrier to the market. Moreover, the high cost associated with the drug will also limit the availability of the drug and increases the financial toxicity on the patient and their families.

Currently, US holds the top position in the global market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period mainly due to the presence of large pharmaceutical sector which actively invest in research and development activities as well as increasing funding by the government to promote research and development.

Apart from this, other regions such Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan are also expanding their markets to secure their position in the global market. The global anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitor market is going to witness high growth rate and is expected to double in next 5 years. Furthermore, the market will be flourished with next-generation ALK inhibitors as well as several combinational therapies in wide range of cancers including neuroblastoma, lymphoma and colorectal cancer.

Global Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase ALK Inhibitors Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:

  • Global ALK Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 5 Billion
  • US Dominates Global ALK Inhibitors Market Sales: >30%
  • Approved ALK Inhibitors: 5 Drugs
  • Global & Regional ALK Inhibitors Market Sales Insights (2017-2020)
  • Global & Regional ALK Inhibitors Market Opportunity (2021-2026)
  • Approved ALK Inhibitors Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Insights
  • Global Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication & Phase

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors1.1 Overview1.2 History of Development

2. ALK Inhibitors as Cancer Therapeutics2.1 Need of ALK Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy2.2 ALK - Potential Target in Cancer Therapy2.3 Mechanism of Action

3. ALK Inhibitors in Lung Cancer3.1 Role of ALK Inhibitors in Lung Cancer3.2 On Going Research & Development

4. ALK Inhibitors in Neuroblastoma4.1 Role of ALK Inhibitor in Neuroblastoma4.2 On Going Clinical Research

5. ALK Inhibitors in Lymphoma5.1 Role of ALK in Lymphoma5.2 On Going Clinical Research

6. ALK Inhibitors in Other Cancers6.1 ALK Inhibitor in Colorectal Cancer6.2 ALK in Renal Cell Carcinoma6.3 ALK Inhibitor in Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor

7. Crizotinib (Xalkori) - Clinical & Commercial Insight7.1 Overview7.2 Patents & Assignees7.3 Dosage & Price Analysis7.4 Sales Analysis

8. Certinib (Zykadia) - Clinical & Commercial Insight

9. Alectinib (Alecensa) - Clinical & Commercial Insight

10. Brigatinib (Alunbrig) - Clinical & Commercial Insight

11. Lorlatinib (Lorbrena) - Clinical & Commercial Insight

12. Emerging Novel ALK Inhibitors in Cancer12.1 Ensartinib12.2 Entrectinib (RXDX-101)12.3 TPX-013112.4 TQ-B313912.5 Belizatinib (TSR-011)12.6 CEP-3744012.7 Alkotinib

13. ALK Inhibitor Market Analysis - Clinical Trial Insight13.1 By Phase13.2 By Company13.3 By Country13.4 By Patient Segment

14. ALK Inhibitors Drug Market14.1 Current Market Scenario14.2 Global & Regional Market Analysis

15. ALK Inhibitor Drug Market by Product15.1 First Generation ALK Inhibitor15.2 Second Generation ALK Inhibitor15.3 Third Generation ALK Inhibitor

16. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight16.1 Research16.2 Preclinical16.3 Phase-I16.4 Phase-I/II16.5 Phase-II16.6 Phase-III

17. Marketed Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Clinical Insight17.1 ALUNBRIG17.2 Lorbrena/Lorviqua17.3 Alecensa17.4 Jikadia/ Zykadia17.5 Xalkori

18. ALK Inhibitor - On Going Research & Development18.1 Lorbrena Overcomes Xalkori as Front-Line Therapy in NSCLC18.2 Comparable Time to Treatment Deterioration of Lorlatinib & Crizotinib in Patients with NSCLC18.3 FDA Approved CDx Assay for Lorlatinib in ALK Positive NSCLC18.4 TPX-0131 Overcomes ALK Mutations in Preclinical Models

19. ALK Inhibitor Drug Market Future Prospects19.1 ALK Inhibitor Future Forecast19.2 Future Market Opportunity of ALK Inhibitor

20. ALK Inhibitor Drug Market Dynamics20.1 ALK Inhibitor Drug Market Favorable Parameters20.2 Barriers to ALK Inhibitor Drug Market

21. Competitive Landscape

  • Astellas Pharma
  • AstraZeneca
  • Betta Pharmaceuticals
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Merck
  • Novartis
  • Pfizer
  • Roche
  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals
  • Turning Point Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nqbj0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-5-billion-anaplastic-lymphoma-kinase-alk-inhibitors-market-opportunities-to-2026-clinical--commercial-insight-of-crizotinib-certinib-alectinib-brigatinib-lorlatinib-301352159.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

