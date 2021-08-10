Cancel
Education

Amplio Unveils Digital Intervention Platform To Help Students With Special Needs

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplio Learning Technologies ("Amplio"), a developer of digital solutions for students with special needs, today announced the launch of its advanced, outcomes-driven digital platform to help these students accelerate progress. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies, Amplio equips educators with tools to boost teaching capacity and provides administrators with data on outcomes, fidelity of instruction, compliance and other measures related to special needs students, long a "blind spot" for school districts.

"Special education students, like my son, deserve better," said Dr. Yair Shapira, founder and CEO of Amplio. "There are dozens of technological solutions serving the general education population, but these don't work for students with disabilities because they require rigorous, intensive interventions that are individualized to their specific needs."

"The platform was designed to address chronic challenges in special education, including long therapy cycles and the shortage of special educators. Over the last decade, the number of children ages 6 - 21 served under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) has grown by 12 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Education, and coupled with pandemic-related service backlogs, demands on special ed departments are about to skyrocket," Shapira said.

"As a former assistant superintendent with over 35 years of experience in public schools, I can attest that this is a black hole for most superintendents and state-level education leaders," said Dr. Judy Rich, the president-elect of American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and a member of Amplio's Advisory Council. "Until now, there's been no effective way to monitor the real-time progress of students with special needs students. Special ed teachers are drowning in paperwork and compliance issues. I think Amplio provides a much needed opportunity for teachers to focus on what matters most: spending time teaching their students."

"Artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and other advanced technologies -- working in tandem with dedicated educators -- are the key to provide students with the individualized, intensive interventions and personalized reinforcements they need to master their goals," Shapira continued. "Our platform combines adaptive curricula and a rich library of smart, engaging content, while continuously analyzing students' activities to provide feedback and personalized stimuli."

Amplio's platform also helps educators and therapists improve productivity and increase capacity by streamlining administrative tasks like documentation, lesson planning, and tracking student progress, allowing them to devote more time engaged in direct instruction.

Amplio, which was founded initially to address speech-language disorders, expanded in 2020 to include digitized dyslexia instruction for English and Spanish learners, and is now expanding to additional areas within IDEA. To reflect this expanded scope, the company recently changed its name from AmplioSpeech to Amplio Learning Technologies.

The Amplio platform supports both in-person and remote instruction, ensuring continuity of services for vulnerable students. While the new Amplio platform offers a remote instruction option, Shapira said he expects most districts to utilize the solution for in-person classes.

About AmplioAmplio connects students, educators and administrators with advanced technologies to help students with special needs maximize their potential and improve outcomes. Amplio's digital platform equips students with individualized, high-fidelity interventions and enables educators to devote more time to direct instruction. Administrators gain a 360-degree view into student progress, resources, compliance and funding. Our solutions are developed in consultation with parents and a world-class advisory board, professors, and school administrators with expertise in special populations. Tens of thousands of students have received services and interventions using the Amplio platform since the solution was launched in 2019.

Media Contact: Morgan Moritz, mmoritz@piercom.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplio-unveils-digital-intervention-platform-to-help-students-with-special-needs-301352214.html

SOURCE Amplio

