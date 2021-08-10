Cancel
Wix Launches App Builder Branded App By Wix For Users To Create Their Own Native Mobile App

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Branded App by Wix provides users with a solution to build a completely new and customized mobile experience for their customers on both iOS and Android. Wix a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, announced the launch of Branded App by Wix, a native mobile app builder which provides users with the ability to create and customize their own tailor-made app without a single line of code. The new addition to the comprehensive platform Wix provides today allows business owners to seamlessly create a holistic brand experience for their business with a customized website, a domain name and now the advantages of owning a native mobile app.

aithority.com

