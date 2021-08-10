Cancel
OpenSpace Announces OpenSpace Basic, The Construction Industry's First Completely Free 360° Video Capture Tool

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace , the global leader in automated 360° jobsite photo documentation and AI-powered analytics, today announced the release of OpenSpace Basic to qualified builders in the U.S. OpenSpace Basic is the industry's first completely free 360° video capture solution for construction. The new product is based on the company's signature automated documentation platform and allows builders to easily create a complete, interactive digital replica of a job site. This enables more collaboration between the field and office, assists with remote site management, and helps teams avoid costly rework.

To use OpenSpace Basic, a builder snaps a small 360° camera to their hardhat, indicates their starting location on the floor plan in the OpenSpace app, walks the site as normal, and uploads the capture. Once uploaded to the cloud, OpenSpace's computer vision technology stitches images together and pins them to the correct location on the floor plan, creating a trusted, single source of truth. With OpenSpace Basic, builders can record their site's progress in 360° each week for free.

Using OpenSpace Basic, builders can improve processes like stakeholder coordination, progress updates, and pay applications, at no cost. Through OpenSpace Basic, builders of all sizes can take advantage of the latest in construction technology. For those who want to adopt the technology at a greater scale, the transition to paid products like OpenSpace Project or OpenSpace Enterprise is simple.

For Dante DeFazio, Renovations Project Manager at Virginia Tech Facilities, the benefit of having video capture is clear. "When I take photos with a camera, I concentrate on taking the photos that I think I need in the future. I don't want to take thousands of photos of things that I may not need. With OpenSpace, I capture everything that I need—plus everything that I didn't know I needed—and it takes much less time."

DeFazio recently changed jobs and was able to use the free version of OpenSpace on a trial basis to speed up adoption with the rest of the team. "I was able to educate my coworkers about it so they could see the benefits of using it before committing to a paid contract. I'm excited that the free version will now have video capture."

OpenSpace Basic customers will also have access to unlimited Field Notes, allowing builders to snap images of punch list items or RFIs, add in relevant notes, and then automatically attach the information to the correct position in the digital replica and floor plan.

"Over the past year, we've heard from builders that they wanted to have more access to the automated convenience of our standard video site capture product, which inspired us to create OpenSpace Basic," said Jeevan Kalanithi, CEO and co-founder of OpenSpace.

For more information about OpenSpace Basic, you can visit the main product page here , or visit openspace.ai .

About OpenSpaceFounded in 2017, OpenSpace is a San Francisco-based tech company that is on a mission to bring new levels of transparency and objectivity to construction. Our solutions combine simple 360° cameras, computer vision and AI to make it incredibly easy to capture a complete visual record of the jobsite, share it via the cloud and track progress. To date, our customers have used our platform to capture more than four billion square feet of imagery from active construction projects across thousands of sites in over fifty countries.  

Contact: openspace@bulleitgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/openspace-announces-openspace-basic-the-construction-industrys-first-completely-free-360-video-capture-tool-301351810.html

SOURCE OpenSpace

