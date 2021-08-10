The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The 2000s were marked by iconic trends: Juicy Couture tracksuits, thin eyebrows, low-rise jeans, MTV's Cribs, and so much more. And, of course, the films of that time were equally iconic. We've scoured the archives to round up the best movies that'll remind you just how great of a decade it was. From Elle Woods reminding all of us that we can do anything we feel like to The Notebook making us all believe in love, the '00s just hit differently. Maybe it's because it was one of the last decades before streaming made it big (RIP Blockbuster), so we were able to watch all of our favorites in a not-so-comfortable seat at the movie theater with a large bucket of buttery popcorn. Or maybe it's because it was the decade in which many of us felt like we were coming of age. The '00s were a kiss goodbye to the old Hollywood tropes as Tinseltown welcomed in all new kinds of stories. Here are the 45 greatest '00s movies.