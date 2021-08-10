The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

View more in
Movies
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
TV Series|Popculture
Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show
Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Technology|CNET
Apple redesigns its online store
Apple's online store got a makeover Tuesday. The Apple Store was down for about an hour before emerging with a new design. The company's main site has re-added a Store tab. Clicking on it takes you to the Apple Store page, which has new product bar at the top featuring the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, AirTag, Apple TV, HomePod Mini and accessories. About half of the images link to the product's own store page that displays all the available models and other resources for accessories, support and shopping guides.
Movies|newstalkflorida.com
Entertainment Weekend: This week’s Top Ten most downloaded movies from Apple
Here are the Top Ten most downloaded films this week according to Apple:
Workouts|harrisondaily.com
Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Going to the gym was always part of Kari Hamra’s routine until last year’s government-ordered shutdowns forced her to replace the workouts with daily rides on her Peloton …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Movies|Marie Claire
The 45 Best 2000s Movies
The 2000s were marked by iconic trends: Juicy Couture tracksuits, thin eyebrows, low-rise jeans, MTV's Cribs, and so much more. And, of course, the films of that time were equally iconic. We've scoured the archives to round up the best movies that'll remind you just how great of a decade it was. From Elle Woods reminding all of us that we can do anything we feel like to The Notebook making us all believe in love, the '00s just hit differently. Maybe it's because it was one of the last decades before streaming made it big (RIP Blockbuster), so we were able to watch all of our favorites in a not-so-comfortable seat at the movie theater with a large bucket of buttery popcorn. Or maybe it's because it was the decade in which many of us felt like we were coming of age. The '00s were a kiss goodbye to the old Hollywood tropes as Tinseltown welcomed in all new kinds of stories. Here are the 45 greatest '00s movies.
Movies|Posted byIBTimes
New Movies To Watch On Apple TV+, Netflix And In Theaters This Weekend
Looking for an escape before getting back to work or school routines? There are a number of newly released movies you can enjoy over the weekend. You can catch some of these flicks in theaters near you while there are some you can watch from the comfort of your home.
Movies|WKYC
'Willy Wonka' returns to theaters for 50th anniversary
COLORADO, USA — Beloved 1971 classic "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" is returning to movie theaters in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The film, which stars Gene Wilder as eccentric candy man Willy Wonka, will play in movie houses nationwide on Sunday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 18. Also...
Movies|cityscenecolumbus.com
Free Guy, Stephen King novel and burgers
Ryan Reynolds is back in his latest feature, Free Guy. Set in an open world video game, the film shines down on Guy, a bank teller who soon realizes that he’s a background character inside that virtual world. Guy works to make himself the hero and save the world as he knows it. This comedy-action crossover is inundated with laughs, thrills and a whole lot of fun.
Movies|TheHDRoom
Watch ‘CODA’ Apple TV Movie Online for Free
Director Sian Heder’s CODA (short for “Child of Deaf Adults”) movie arrived exclusively on the Apple+ streaming service on Friday, August 13th 2021. The unusual coming-of-age story dominated the Sundance Film Festival jury and audience awards earlier this year, and sold to Apple for a whopping $25 million. Find out...
Movies|Macdaily News
‘Finch’ starring Tom Hanks to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 5th
Apple Original Films announced today that the highly anticipated film “Finch” will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 5. “Finch” stars Tom Hanks and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Caleb Landry Jones (“Get Out,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), who recently won best actor at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
Movies|Vanity Fair
John David Washington Goes Through Hell in Beckett
Those used to the sparkling, seaside Greece of, say, the Mamma Mia films will find a startlingly different country in the new thriller Beckett (Netflix, August 13). Craggy, gray, and forbidding, the Greece of Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s tense film is the evocative backdrop for a kind of survival story. But it is also, quite palpably, depicted as a dynamic and troubled nation, the country’s ongoing economic and political strife given compassionate and considered attention.
TV Shows|Posted by9to5Mac
Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
Apple TV+ offers exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality. You can watch across all of your screens and pick up where you left off on any device. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month. Here’s every Apple original television show and movie available now on Apple TV+, as well as the latest trailers …
Movies|Decider
New Movies On Demand: ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Joe Bell,’ ‘Profile’ + More
For all the news about Scarlett Johansson and Disney’s souring relationship over her Black Widow compensation, one thing is certain: The film is still a lot of fun and we’re lucky to have one last moment with Scarlett as Black Widow and the introduction of both Florence Pugh and David Harbour into the MCU. The film is now available in wide release on VOD and if you haven’t seen it yet on Disney+, you can now pop over to iTunes to get that Romanoff backstory. Joe Bell, which was released in theaters in July, is also available on VOD this weekend. The Mark Wahlberg film tells the story of a father who walks across America to spread awareness and fight bullying after his son Jadin commits suicide. This week’s new movies on VOD run the gamut from fierce and fun to gut-wrenching to innovative.
Movies|Huron Daily Tribune
100 best movies of all time
Stacker presents the 100 best movies of all time, as determined by weighted IMDb ratings and Metascores. Only English-language movies released in the U.S. were considered for the list, and each movie needed both a Metascore and at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify.
Technology|Engadget
Apple restores the dedicated 'Store' tab to its website
After going down briefly earlier today, Apple's website has returned with a new design that reintroduces a "Store" tab not unlike the one it removed nearly six years ago, MacRumors has reported. That leads to a dedicated buying section where customers can select from its product lineup, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. With the new tweaks, you'll no longer need to visit each product page and track down the "buy" button to see options or make a purchase.
TV Series|nickiswift.com
This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars
Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."
Movies|marketresearchtelecast.com
How and why you should hire MUBI to watch movies
When hiring a platform for streaming we find a diversity of options that is increasing. If you like series and filmsSurely you already have an application on your smartphone to have them at your fingertips and enjoy them at all times. MUBI, one of the subscription services, is one of the best options if what you are looking for is a catalog with the classic movies of the industry and new releases. Here we tell you how and why you should hire it.
Comments / 0