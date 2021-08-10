Cancel
Public Health

What We're Reading: Vaccine Mandate for Active-Duty Troops; Rising Prevalence of Heat Waves; Readmission Risk in Nursing Homes

By AJMC Staff
Cover picture for the articleDepartment of Defense details plan on a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all active-duty personnel; United Nations climate change report addresses likelihood of future extreme weather events tied to global warming; Government Accountability Office report finds greater readmission risk in understaffed skilled nursing facilities. Department of Defense to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine.

Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US mandates Covid-19 shots for federal health care workers

The policy will apply to around 25 000 Department of Health and Human Services employees. The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Pentagon have also introduced a vaccine mandate. Coronavirus infections have soared to a daily average of more than 100 000. The US health department said Thursday it will...
Fort Bragg, NCWRAL

COVID-19 vaccine could be made mandatory for active duty troops soon

Fort Bragg, N.C. — As early as this week, COVID-19 vaccinations could be made mandatory for all active duty troops, including those at Fort Bragg. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's "inclination is towards making the vaccine mandatory" for active duty troops, a defense official told the media. Austin served as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.
Healthmediaite.com

Defense Sec. Reportedly Plans to Mandate Vaccines for Active Duty Troops

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is reportedly planning to make the covid-19 vaccine mandatory for active duty troops. According to CNN, one defense official said Austin’s “inclination is towards making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory.”. If the Secretary makes that final recommendation, he could seek a presidential waiver to allow the vaccine...
Health ServicesWebMD

Major Nursing Home Chain Mandates Employee Vaccinations

Aug. 5, 2021 -- Genesis HealthCare, a major chain of nursing homes and senior communities, is now requiring all employees and vendors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their jobs. The company said 85% of residents and 65% of staff had voluntarily gotten vaccinated. “Despite vaccination rates above the...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

State issues vaccine mandate for nursing home workers

BOSTON — At the Massachusetts Nurses Association, members embraced COVID-19 vaccination efforts. “We’ve certainly had tremendous buy-in from our membership from the very beginning,” said MNA President Katy Murphy. What the MNA is not so keen to buy into are vaccine mandates, such as the one issued Wednesday by the...
Georgia StateMcKnight's

The wave surges: PruittHealth leads novel coalition mandating COVID-19 shots in vaccine-resistant Georgia nursing homes and beyond

PruittHealth, the nation’s 11th largest nursing home chain, partnered with Community Health Services of Georgia and A.G. Rhodes to jointly announce Monday that they are making COVID-19 vaccinations a condition of employment. The organizations, which have nearly 20,000 employees collectively, represent a large portion of Georgia nursing homes, as well...
Congress & CourtsWTVM

Rep. Rogers supports move to mandate active-duty COVID-19 vaccinations

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Alabama, is happy that the Biden administration is moving toward mandating COVID-19 vaccinations among those serving in the nation’s military. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” licensure by the Food and...
Public HealthPosted by
PBS NewsHour

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...
Public HealthWrcbtv.com

HHS will require health care workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for the more than 25,000 health care staff and volunteers working at the Department of Health and Human Services, Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Thursday. "Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) who serve in federally-operated health care and clinical...
Pharmaceuticalsajmc.com

What We’re Reading: FDA to Authorize Third Dose for Immunocompromised; CDC Encourages Vaccine During Pregnancy; FDA Rejects Anemia Drug

The FDA is expected to authorize a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised patients; the CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccine guidance to include pregnant individuals; the FDA issued a complete response letter for the once-anticipated anemia drug roxadustat. FDA Will Authorize Third Dose of COVID-19...
Illinois StateHerald & Review

Illinois nursing homes back vaccine mandate for workers as COVID cases rise

Amid rising COVID-19 public infection rates, the low rate of vaccinations among workers at nursing homes is raising concerns about a potential resurgence of the virus among vulnerable residents and prompting calls for mandated inoculations. While 80% of residents of long-term care facilities in Illinois have been vaccinated, only 60%...

