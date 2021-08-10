What We're Reading: Vaccine Mandate for Active-Duty Troops; Rising Prevalence of Heat Waves; Readmission Risk in Nursing Homes
Department of Defense details plan on a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all active-duty personnel; United Nations climate change report addresses likelihood of future extreme weather events tied to global warming; Government Accountability Office report finds greater readmission risk in understaffed skilled nursing facilities. Department of Defense to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine.www.ajmc.com
